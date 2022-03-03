Halo Infinite might not currently run on Steam Deck, but Valve is still working "on adding support"

Since the release of Valve’s Steam Deck last week, players have been wondering which games are Verified on the platform and which ones are Unsupported.

One of the more common questions was whether the Steam Deck would be able to run 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite. This is because the device was already supporting many popular FPS titles at the time of its release.

Unfortunately for Halo fans, the Steam Deck currently doesn't support Infinite, as the game does not meet all the requirements for the device's Verified initiative.

For those unaware, Valve's Verified initiative divides titles into categories based on their performance on the handheld device.

There are three primary categories under this initiative: Verified, Playable and Unsupported. Verified means a game runs flawlessly on the device. Playable means it requires a few customizations but will still run, while Unsupported is self-explanatory.

According to Valve’s Verified game list for the Deck, Halo Infinite checks none of the boxes, and for now, it’s unsupported on the device.

Valve is still working on adding support for Halo Infinite on the Steam Deck

Although the Steam Deck doesn't currently support Halo Infinite, fans can take some comfort in the fact that Valve is working on adding support for the shooter to the platform.

The Verified list officially states that players might need to wait a few more months before 343 Industries’ latest shooter becomes playable on the handheld device.

Additionally, Halo veterans can play Halo 3 on the platform while they wait for Infinite to get the much-required technical support. As shown by industry insider Wario64, the previous entry in the franchise runs flawlessly on the new device.

However, it’s important to also note here that the Master Chief Collection is also unsupported on the Deck. The anti-cheat that is used in the titles is not supported by Proton, which is the software that allows the Steam titles to run on the Linux OS.

What happens when players download and try to run Halo Infinite on the Steam Deck?

If players try to run Halo Infinite on the Steam Deck, the device will not respond to the title as it’s intended to.

As shown in the video above by the Game Informer, the device will allow one to download the title. However, when it comes to actually playing it, there is no chance that the shooter will run.

Every time the game was booted in the video, it kept sending the player back to the SteamOS, not allowing them to continue any further.

Hopefully, Valve will soon be able to work out a fix that can finally support Halo Infinite on the Deck.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh