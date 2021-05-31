Top 5 tips to know when starting Valorant

Valorant has attracted many players, but there are specific tips that they need to know before starting this title.

Riot Games’ first 5v5 tactical shooter has developed a large community and fanbase since its release. However, Valorant is not all about having a good aim but learning to play with the agents.

Players sometimes make mistakes when they are new to Valorant. Hence, before starting, they need to know some tips and tricks to improve quickly. This article features the best suggestions that players need to know when they begin playing this FPS.

Five tips for the beginners in Valorant

5) Toggle walk

By default, players run in the game, which causes their footsteps to be heard. This can reveal their location to enemies, so it is necessary to toggle-walk in Valorant to avoid giving away their whereabouts through footsteps.

Toggle resists the player from running, using the SHIFT key and the movement keys together.

4) Buying sheilds

Shields are armor in Valorant that help agents protect themselves during fights. The game provides both light and heavy shields to play with.

They allow players to combat even the most intense encounters and gun battles. Shields are essential to prevent heavy damage in the first place.

3) Cooperation among teammates

Winning a match Valorant mostly depends on team play. Thus, having a solid understanding and communication among the teammates is essential in the game.

Excellent communication and cooperation with the team can help players track their enemies through callouts and guide them through matches.

2) Stand still and shoot

No matter how great a player is in learning an agent, the game also depends on aiming. Those new to the FPS genre often have poor aiming skills because of their lack of experience.

To gain sharp aiming skills, players need to know specific shooting tactics. It is advisable to shoot when still, which increases the shooting accuracy in the game.

1) Eco rounds

Saving credit is also a significant aspect that players need to consider while playing an unranked or competitive match.

Players are provided with credits by the end of every round, which helps them buy weapons and armor. Every gun has different prices, from low to high. Hence, saving credits with eco rounds can let players buy a better weapon in the crucial games later in the match.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.