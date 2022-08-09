5 most persistent Valorant error codes and how to fix them

Valorant, a popular competitive multiplayer game, has its share of bugs and errors. Players' most common error codes are network connection and server-side hiccups. Valorant's error codes are relatively easy to fix, as Riot Games has addressed every code with an official fix.

The tactical first-person shooter game from Riot Games features a 5 v 5 multiplayer format, like the iconic Counter-Strike. As a result, it heavily banks on online servers. Valorant requires an anti-cheat client, Vanguard, to run in the background, leading to additional error possibilities.

The game requires a stable network connection and adequate CPU and RAM resources to run. Moreover, players may face errors during server downtime or after patches when the chance of facing an unprecedented bug is highest.

Whatever the reason and the situation, facing an error while playing a favorite game isn't favorable at any cost. Some error codes are repetitive and continue to appear frequently but are quite easy to fix.

These Valorant error codes are persistent but easy to fix

1) VAL 19

Most Valorant players have encountered this particular error code, which is a very distinct hiccup with the Riot Client. The error message associated with VAL 19 in Valorant reads, "There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game, client."

As players will notice, Riot Games states the fix to the error in the message. However, sometimes, a simple restart isn't enough to fix VAL 19. If restarting the Riot Client and the game doesn't fix the error, try restarting your PC. Additionally, check for pending updates to the client. Here's an additional guide.

VAL 19 is commonly considered a server-side issue beyond a player's area of reach. A Riot Client issue may throw error codes 8-21, according to Riot Support. If restarting the game client or the PC doesn't help, players can choose to drop a message for Riot Support or wait for them to fix the problem.

2) VAN 0

Another common error code is VAN 0, which denotes a connection error. VAN 0 may appear with an error message, "VALORANT has encountered connection error. Please relaunch the client to reconnect."

In most cases, restarting the game and the client should fix the problem. Additionally, players can make sure to complete any Windows updates, and that Riot Vanguard appears in the system tray.

If Riot Vanguard doesn't show up in the system tray, it is likely the reason behind the error code. In such cases, players can try uninstalling and reinstalling Valorant and Riot Vanguard from scratch to fix the issue.

Other common error codes that may appear due to connection hiccups are VAN 1, 6, and -81. Here's an in-detail guide for all connection errors in the game.

3) VAL 5

Another common error code in Valorant, VAL 5, may indicate server maintenance or a lot of player traffic. Players may also encounter VAL 5 if they try to log into the same account from different devices simultaneously.

If it is related to multiple accounts, they can log out from all devices and log back into one. However, if server maintenance or player traffic is the cause, the best a player can do is wait. One can try to restart the game or their PC and check if the issue persists.

Other workarounds include checking network connection status and reinstalling the game and Riot Vanguard. However, these won't help if it's a server maintenance session behind the scenes.

4) VAL 43

The VAL 43 error appears if the system times out, as per Riot Support. According to reports, players may receive this error when they use the Alt+Tab keyboard key shortcut to browse other applications with Valorant running in the background.

To fix the VAL 43 error code, players need to restart the game and the client and wait some time for it to launch. A simple restart usually fixes the error, but if not, a player can try restarting the PC. In rare cases, players may face the error due to a server bug and submit a Riot Support ticket for further help.

5) VAN 152 / VAL 61

Tampering with Valorant's usual mechanics or violating Riot's Terms of Services can impose hardware bans on player accounts, causing VAN 152 to show up upon launching the game. A hardware ban usually lasts for four months. Players may also receive a soft ban for minor offenses, leading to a VAL 61 error.

If a player receives an error code 152 or 61 without a valid reason, they can submit a ticket to Riot Support for an appeal. Ensure sufficient proofs in the appeal to help with the investigation. Without Riot's help, there is no workaround to fix the same.

