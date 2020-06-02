Riot Games' Valorant

Valorant has finally officially been released in many of the eastern regions, and it seems like fans just can't wait to try the game out for themselves.

Over the closed beta, the game had gotten so very popular that it started breaking Twitch streaming records every other day.

Now with the full game finally launched, it seems that players across the world are facing error codes 46, 39, 38, 40, and 43 every time they try to enter the game, and it’s not all that surprising why.

These errors were quite common during the closed beta as well, and were often caused by server downtimes or by the Valorant servers getting overloaded with player logins.

So, if you’re getting the message screen which says “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client”, then there is no need to panic or think about reinstalling Valorant.

Valorant Error Codes and fixes

Taken from MonkeKingHero

As Valorant has just launched, there is definitely going to be a gold rush among those who want to get their hands on the game as soon as possible. The chances are high that the servers are quite packed at the moment, so wait for some time, till Riot finds a way to handle the large number of log-ins.

Running Valorant as an administrator might solve the issue as well, so do give it a go from time to time, to see if it fixes the error.

However, we believe that waiting is the best option here, as the errors generally get fixed after a while. You can also give the following steps a try:

Restart your Valorant client

Restart your PC

Restart your modem/router by either turning it on and off again or pulling the power for at least a couple of seconds

Try to keep an eye on the official social media feeds of Riot Games, for any important updates on these problems.