How to fix "connection error" in Valorant

Valorant has various error codes which comprise connection-related ones including 1, 2, 29, 38, Van 0 and Van 1. These errors can be very problematic to fix when encountered.

It is impossible for a game to be perfect and not have any shortcomings. This holds true for Valorant as despite being widely acclaimed, it does possess its fair share of recurring issues.

However, developers are working hard to quell these errors and keep the game sailing smoothly.

Valorant connection problems can be both client-sided and host-sided, making it hard to detect the root cause behind these issues. Sometimes these occur simply because of connection problems, however, much graver errors can concern game file integrity.

This guide will be dealing with troubleshooting problems related to connections in Valorant.

Fixing Valorant connection error problem

There are various ways to fix this problem and are listed as follows:

1) Rebooting router or modem

Sometimes rebooting the router or modem can help with fixing connection errors. For this to work, users are recommended to turn off the router for five minutes and start up again. A fresh reboot could all but fix any persistent errors coming from the router.

2) Restarting PC to relaunch Vanguard

Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat system can create problems when it doesn’t initialize successfully. The issue can be resolved by simply restarting the PC and might also fix the connection error it was causing.

3) Contacting ISP

Internet Service Providers or ISPs can have some routing issues which can cause these connection errors. Contacting an ISP can help them look into the matter and fix the problem.

We're aware of connection issues impacting some players in Asia. An undersea cable has been cut over a major ISP's path, and we're working with the ISP to get a better update to mitigation. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 23, 2021

4) Reinstalling Riot Vanguard

It is very easy to reinstall Riot Vanguard. The user has to go to the program files to remove the application and after a successful uninstallation, the Riot game client can be opened to reinstall the anti-cheat system.

5) Reinstalling Valorant completely

If the problem still persists after taking the aforementioned steps, it is best to reinstall the game. Redownloading it might fix the file integrity problem that was causing the issue.

This is a long process, but a fresh installation of the game helps in clearing up all prospective errors.

If none of these fixes work, players can go ahead and contact Valorant support for further assistance.

Note: Suggestions on possible fixes can be left in the comment section below. It might help other readers deal with their issues.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul