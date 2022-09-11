Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections to look out for in Episode 5 Act 2

Valorant will welcome a new Night Market soon. As the latest leak suggests, Episode 5 Act 2 will host its much-anticipated rotating store from September 28. Players should be able to grab the most affordable offers on weapon and melee skins in-game before the event ends on October 10.

The Night Market is one of the most awaited phases of an Act in Valorant. It lets players grab a set of exciting offers on six different skins. Discounts and skins are offered randomly, depending on the player's luck. Players are entitled to receive at least two premium-edition skins per iteration.

Each player receives six flipping cards at the beginning of the Night Market event. Interacting with them reveals a skin with a random discount. Some may be lucky enough to receive a whopping 50% discount on a premium skin. Listed below are all the skin collections that are a part of the Night Market's pool at this time.

Here are all the skin collections eligible for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market

The next Night Market is expected to appear soon, and as many as 47 skin collections will be eligible this time. Not all types of collections are eligible to appear in the Night Market. Fans can grab skins belonging to the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition collections. Exclusive and Ultra Edition collections are not eligible.

This time, the Night Market will include nine Select Edition collections, 14 Deluxe Edition collections, and 24 Premium Edition collections in its pool. Here are all the skin collections that may show up in the special store extension for Episode 5 Act 2:

Select Edition

Cost without discount: 875 VP (Melee: 1775 VP)

Convex Collection

Infantry Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Smite Collection

Sensation Collection

Deluxe Edition

Cost without discount: 1275 VP (Melee: 2550 VP)

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Cost without discount: 1775 VP (Melee: 3550 VP)

Celestial Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Spline Collection

Undercity Collection

Valorant Go! Vol. 1 Collection

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

The three skin collections from Episode 4 Act 3, namely Titanmail (Deluxe edition), Neptune (Premium edition), and Xenohunter (Premium edition), will make their Valorant Night Market debut in Episode 5 Act 2.

Only the skin collections released two Acts before the current one will be eligible to appear. Hence, players will have to wait for the next Act's Night Market to grab discounted skins from the Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad collections, which were released in the last Act.

Similarly, the Kohaku & Matsuba bundle, which is currently available in the game's store, will become eligible for the Night Market pool from Episode 6 Act 1. However, the Valorant Champions 2022 bundle belongs to an Exclusive Edition collection and isn't eligible for the Daily Offers section or the Night Market.

Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter experience is free-to-play, and most of the popular title's revenue comes from cosmetic sales. That said, premium skins in Valorant can quickly burn a hole in one's pockets.

As a result, many wait for the Night Market to test their luck at grabbing the most exciting deal on their favorite skins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi