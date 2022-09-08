Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle expected release date, price, and more

Valorant features a lot of skins for numerous weapons available in the game. Some of them are really fascinating because they feature a lot of interesting animations and VFX. Moreover, almost every skin in the title has a different color scheme.

Whenever a new line of skins is announced, they're usually released as part of a bundle. A leak has surfaced that talks about the upcoming Kohaku and Matsuba collection. However, only the weapons it'll bring are known.

When could the Kohaku & Matsuba Skin line go live in Valorant?

For now, only the skins and the melee animation have been revealed. Unfortunately, there isn't much information available about the release date for the bundle. But an approximate date can be offered.

The item shop currently has the Valorant Champions 2022 Bundle. Since it is set to leave the store in the next 14 days, on September 21, gamers can assume that the Kohaku and Matsuba Bundle will become available that same day.

Price of new bundle and more

The price of this new collection is still a mystery. However, considering how simple the skins are, the bundle shouldn't be very expensive. There's a high chance that its overall price won't cross 7,100 VP, but this number is just an estimate for now.

Here are all the weapons that will be receiving a skin in the Kohaku and Matsuba skinline in Valorant:

Classic

Judge

Phantom

Operator

Melee

Interestingly enough, the melee weapon in this skin line is a fan. It's called Equilibrium and is quite similar to the Celestial one that was released as a part of the Celestial Bundle. There's an alternate color for each and every item in the Kohaku and Matsuba collection, which can be unlocked using Radianite Points.

The melee weapon has very simple animations, and many players in the community aren't happy with it. Despite that, it could possibly turn out to be the most expensive item in the entire bundle. The last time a similar melee skin was released, it was priced at 3,550 VP. Other weapons in the Kohaku and Matsuba collection should cost no more than 1,775 VP each.

Fans have also expressed their displeasure with how the melee skin looks. Not only that, many have also mentioned that this line of cosmetic items won't be worth getting.

kaley @kaleee_05 @puttyface_ @ValorLeaks and the fan looks worse :( celestial fan is so pretty but the fishy fan looks like sharp and boxy and shit ew ew @puttyface_ @ValorLeaks and the fan looks worse :( celestial fan is so pretty but the fishy fan looks like sharp and boxy and shit ew ew

However, a portion of the community seems to be loving the items revealed. Moreover, the very fact that there's a fan for a melee skin has generated quite some buzz on social media.

Overall, gamers expect they'll get to buy the entire upcoming bundle at a reasonable rate. They have also expressed their wish to see a Koi pond-themed player card or a Koi-themed gun buddy in the bundle.

annie @cyurxy @ValorLeaks please have a gun buddy of a koi fish and a koi pond playercard…COPE COPE COPE @ValorLeaks please have a gun buddy of a koi fish and a koi pond playercard…COPE COPE COPE

In conclusion, the Kohaku & Matsuba bundle will be seen in Valorant soon. Players will have to wait a few more days for more concrete information about the skinline to come along.

