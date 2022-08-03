5 most underrated Valorant skins in Episode 5

Valorant is well-known for its beautifully designed skin collections. The game has introduced a plethora of skin bundles for players to choose from in Episode 5.

However, some of these skin bundles are often overlooked. This is mostly because Premium and Deluxe skin lines have a certain charm that attracts most players to them.

Having said that, there are many underrated skins in the game that can provide equally alluring animations. This article lists the most undervalued skin bundles in Valorant that deserve more recognition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The bundles featured here are not listed in any particular order of ranking.

Gaia's Vengeance, Doodle Buds and 3 other Valorant skin collections that are criminally underrated

1) Sarmad

Sarmad is an Egyptian themed Skin line (Image via Riot Games)

Skin release: Patch 5.01

Patch 5.01 Cost: 5100 VP

5100 VP Availability: Deluxe

The Sarmad is a terribly underrated skin collection in Valorant. It is based on Egyptian mythology, and its appearance accurately depicts the culture.

Unfortunately, the guns in this bundle do not provide any animations. This is one of the reasons why players do not opt for it.

However, the Blade of Serket provides an upgradable in-game action animation, where players duel-wield the blades. The melee weapon represents the Egyptian goddess of fertility.

2) Gaia's Vengeance

Gaia's Vengeance is hauntingly beautiful as far skins goes (Image via Riot Games)

Skin release: Patch 4.04

Patch 4.04 Cost: 7100 VP

7100 VP Availability: Premium

Gaia's Vengeance is a forest enchantment-inspired skin collection. It is a perfect mixture of mystery, magic and witchcraft.

Many players in the community overlooked the collection due to the availability of other more appealing skins at the time.

The weapon skins in the bundle come with upgradable animations and a showstopper finisher. A melee axe is also included in the collection.

3) Endeavour

The Endeavour is a spacecraft-themed skin set (Image via Riot Games)

Skin release: Patch 4.05

Patch 4.05 Cost: 2930 VP

2930 VP Availability: Select

The Endeavour collection does not come with extra bells and whistles. It is based on spacecraft objects and has a sci-fi theme.

Each and every weapon skin in this bundle is value for money. The collection is cheap but can arguably compete with premium skins in the game.

However, the bundle does not include a knife, animations or finishers.

4) Doodle Buds

Doodle Buds is an extremely cute skin line worth checking by Valorant players (Image via Riot Games)

Skin release: Patch 4.07

Patch 4.07 Cost: 6992 VP

6992 VP Availability: Premium

It is safe to say that Doodle Buds is one of the most unique-looking skin collections in Valorant. It has cute doodles featuring Tactifriends from the game and other characters from League of Legends.

The weapons come with some adorable animations. The bundle itself has three different colors and art sets.

5) Neptune

Neptune bundle is a perfect skin for ocean enthusiasts (Image via Sportskeeda)

Skin release: Patch 4.10

Patch 4.10 Cost: 7100 VP

7100 VP Availability: Premium

The Premium Neptune bundle is one of a kind in Valorant. It has aquatic-themed weapon skins that can be upgraded for sound effects and animations.

Little details, such as the ADS (Aim Down Sights) being an Octopus, make the skin collection unique. The melee weapon is quite literally a ship anchor.

The Neptune bundle is, by far, one of the best experiments by Riot Games and deserves more attention.

