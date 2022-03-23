Valorant Endeavour skin bundle: Release date, price, and more

Valorant is ready to drop another new weapon skin bundle into the game in patch 4.05. Next week, the new Endeavour skin bundle will be available in the game store.

Since the game's release in mid-2020, the developers have always aimed to keep it fresh and exciting. To make the game more attractive, they bring in new weapon skins, cosmetics, and other items, making the title more stimulating.

Valorant introduced patch 4.05 today, and the new update has already been rolled out in every region. Players will receive the new Endeavour weapon skin bundle in this new patch. However, it will be available in the game store in a couple of days.

Valorant Endeavour weapon skin bundle details

Every new weapon skin bundle is uniquely designed by the developers stating some unique ideas. Users are always excited to get their hands on the new skins whenever a new bundle arrives.

They are also enthusiastic about the new Endeavour weapon skin bundle. Here are some details that everyone wants to know about the upcoming skin bundle:

Bundle info

The upcoming Endeavour skin bundle will consist of five different weapon skins:

Endeavour Ghost

Endeavour Ares

Endeavour Bulldog

Endeavour Vandal

Endeavour Operator

Surprisingly, there is no melee weapon skin in this bundle.

Release date

Usually, the new weapon skin bundle arrives on the same date as the latest update. This time, however, the skin will come almost a week late.

The tentative release date of the Endeavour skin bundle is March 29. Here are the timings for all regions:

2.00 pm PDT

5.00 pm ET

10.00 pmpm BST

2.30 am IST (next day)

7.00 am JST (next day)

Price

The upcoming weapon skin bundle will belong to Valorant's Select Edition (SE) Tier. Hence, the total cost of the bundle will be 2930 VP. The individual weapon skins of this bundle will be available in 875 VP.

The bundle will only be available in the store for 14 days after its arrival. Gamers have to decide whether to buy any items or not during this time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer