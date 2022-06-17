When will Valorant Episode 5 Dimension Act 1 Competitive queue open in all servers?

Valorant is ready to drop another new update next week. The upcoming patch 5.0 update will announce the commencement of another new chapter in the game. This will be the fifth chapter of the game, and the new saga will be known as Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension.

With the release of the patch notes, the developers have already revealed every detail of the upcoming update last night. It is going to be one of the biggest updates of recent times with the introduction of the new underwater-themed map 'Pearl', the new dark sci-fi-themed 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle, and the new Battlepass items & rewards.

Players cannot wait for more to get their hands on the new update. However, they will need to control their excitement for a few more days as the new patch will go game on June 22, 2022, and with that, the Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension will also arrive in the game.

Before the new Act goes live, the developers will disable the Competitive Queue and the rank of each player will be reset. Developers have promised to be “less harsh” this time compared to the previous episodes while resting their rank. However, players need to play at least five games to get their ranks back.

The new Ascendant rank will be added in the Valorant rank system in the Episode 5 Act 1:

The Competitive queue will be disabled before the arrival of the new patch. The timings of the rank reset for each region are as follows:

7.00 AM PDT

10.00 AM ET

3.00 PM BST

7.30 PM IST

12.00 AM JST (next day)

With the arrival of the patch 5.0 update, Valorant Episode 5 Act 1, Dimension, will go live in the game on June 22, 2022. With the introduction of the new update, the Competitive queue will be enabled again. Players need to play a minimum of five games to regain their rank. Here are the timings for when the Competitive queue will open again on all servers

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day, June 23)

7.00 AM JST (next day, June 23)

With the new Valorant patch, Riot is ready to make some key changes to the rank-system as well. A new Valorant ranking, Ascendant, will be introduced between Diamond and Immortal to decrease player density in the lower ranks. Developers believe that it will help players to climb up the ranks more systematically as well. They said,

"We believe our lower ranks have a few too many of you, especially Bronze and Silver. When we were looking at rank distribution, we realized that if we were to move some of you up and out of those lower ranks, it would overpopulate Platinum and Diamond. So by adding a new rank we can better distribute you across ranks, keep the prestige of high ranks, while helping better define the skill level of each rank."

It will be interesting to see if the developers are able to reach the goal they wanted with these changes or not.

