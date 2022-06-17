When will Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 rank be reset in all servers?

Valorant is ready to start a new chapter in the game by introducing a fresh patch next week. This will be the game's fifth episode, and the saga will be known as Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension.

Riot Games revealed details of the upcoming patch 5.0 last night. The new update will surely be one of the most extensive updates of recent times, and players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on it. However, they will need to wait a few more days as the new patch will go live in the game on June 22, 2022.

Till then, players can continue their grind for Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass and also try to climb up to the higher ranks. Though the current rank will reset once the new patch drops in, players can try to finish on a higher rank, providing greater value in the next Act.

Players have to play five Competitive games in the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 to get their ranks back

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension will arrive in the game with the introduction of the patch 5.0 update. The new patch will go live in the game on June 22, 2022. Here are the timings of the update for each region:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day, June 23)

7.00 AM JST (next day, June 23)

However, the Competitive queue will be disabled for a few hours before the new patch drops in. Players need to finish their rank-grind for this Act before that. The timings of the rank reset for each region are as follows:

7.00 AM PDT

10.00 AM ET

3.00 PM BST

7.30 PM IST

12.00 AM JST (next day)

The Competitive Queue will again be enabled immediately after the new update drops in. However, players must play a minimum of five ranked games to regain their rank. Valorant developers have promised that this reset will be “less harsh” compared to the previous Episodes.

Riot has made some key changes to the rank-system with the upcoming Valorant update. A new ranking, Ascendant, will be added between Diamond and Immortal. Speaking about the idea behind this change, the developers said:

"We believe our lower ranks have a few too many of you, especially Bronze and Silver. When we were looking at rank distribution, we realized that if we were to move some of you up and out of those lower ranks, it would overpopulate Platinum and Diamond. So by adding a new rank we can better distribute you across ranks, keep the prestige of high ranks, while helping better define the skill level of each rank."

Riot believes this will decrease player density in the lower ranks, and players can climb up to the higher rank. The developers have also made some minor changes to the MMR system. It will be interesting to see how this new system affects the Valorant rank system from the upcoming Acts.

