Valorant introduces new dark sci-fi-themed 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle for upcoming Episode 5, Dimension

Over the years, Riot has introduced one stellar Valorant skin after another to its growing list of colorful cosmetic bundles for players to pick up. The upcoming Episode 5 Act 1 will be no different.

The publisher revealed that with the new Episode, Valorant players will also get the opportunity to get their hands on the Prelude to Chaos bundle.

Episode 4 Act 1 began with the mech-themed Protocol 781-A bundle, which was a huge hit with the players for its robotic voice-overs. Prelude to Chaos skinline looks to forge a menacing esthetic.

One of the developers mentioned the love that players had for the earlier Reaver bundle and the urge to bring something influenced by sci-fantasy into the world of Valorant. The Prelude to Chaos bundle is sure to scratch that itch.

Valorant's upcoming Prelude to Chaos bundle will be an ode to dark sci-fi themes

The upcoming Prelude to Chaos cosmetic bundle will feature four weapon skins and one melee. There will be two levels and three variants to the skin which will be unlockable by players, and will arrive in the in-game store on June 22, 2022.

It will consist of the following skins:

Blade of Chaos Sword (two-handed melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

The Prelude to Chaos bundle is going to be XE tier and will cost 8,700 Valorant Points (VP). The cost of each gun skin will reportedly be 2,175 VP and the melee will be for 4,350 VP.

floxay @floxayyy New skinline, codenamed "Demonstone".

(might be revealed during the EP 5 stream, ~9 am PT)



Appears to contain these;

- Melee

- Vandal

- Operator

- Stinger

- Shorty



- Gunbuddy & Spray

- 3 levels

- 3 additional variants

The massive melee weapon that exudes power and chaos will assuredly be something that Valorant players will want in their arsenal to strike fear into others. The animation of the upcoming skinline also perfectly captures the themes of sci-fantasy, especially with the finisher and the reloading option.

The two-handed melee weapon (Image via Riot)

The upcoming skinline is described as being forged in fire and destruction to bring carnage. The skin will have a thunderous roar, destroying "all in its warpath, whether human, demon, or the unknown."

Lead Cosmetics Producer Preeti Khanolkar stated that for the custom audio of the bundle, they were looking to reflect and embody "a force of pure chaos and destruction." Talking about the creation of the audio, she said:

"I think the firing audio landed in a good spot finally, and the Operator and Shorty especially are the best-sounding skins for their respective guns. I feel this rush of adrenaline every time I hear the Operator because it’s so damn heavy."

Her statement further went on to talk about the power of the firing effect:

"I showed a teaser of the skin in a team presentation a few months ago and the stage literally shook when I played a video of the Operator firing. It’s both terrifying and inspiring."

Valorant Episode 5 Dimension will kick off with Act 1 that will see the addition of not only the Prelude to Chaos bundle but also a new map, called Pearl, and a new rank for players to check.

A Battle Pass will also be arriving with a bag full of goodies. This is going to be an exciting time for players with their favorite multiplayer FPS.

