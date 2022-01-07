Valorant's new Protocol 781-A skin bundle: Expected release date, price, and more

The popular Valorant data miner, Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) revealed the new Protocol 781-A skin bundle.

Valorant recently posted a clip on Twitter potraying a robot destroying a monitor, presenting the Glitchpop melee with gunfire. Soon after that, Mike revealed all the details of the Protocol 781-A.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors and no official information has been released as of yet.

Valorant will be bringing a new skin line after a long time. It was the Champions 2021 skin bundle that arrived the stores on November 23, 2021. No new skins were released since then, as Riot Games decided to bring in the Run It Back 2.0 bundle on December 29 of last year. Thus, Protocol 781-A will be the first Valorant skin bundle to be released in 2022.

Everything to know about Valorant's new Protocol 781-A skin bundle

Protocol 781-A would be the first Valorant skin bundle to have a voiceline, which would set it apart from the previous ones. Riot devs have always tried to bring out something new in respect to design, and amaze the fans. Thus, they have set the 5th upgrade level of the skin line as a voiceline.

The new Protocol 781-A bundle will consist of skins for the following weapons:

Meele

Phantom

Spectre

Bulldog

Sheriff

Release date of Protocol 781-A skin bundle

Riot Games has not made an official announcement about the release date. However, it is expected that fans will receive their first skin bundle of 2022 with the upcoming patch update, which will also bring along Episode 4 Act 1. The update will drop on January 11, 2022, with the new Filipino Duelist agent, Neon.

Expected Price of Protocol 781-A skin bundle

There have been no leaks or information about the price of Protocol 781-A as well. Yet, the community expects the bundle tier to range from Premium Edition (PE) to Ultra Edition (UE) tier. This approximately makes the cost of the entire bundle range between 7,100 VP and 9,900 VP.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can purchase VPs from the store with real-life currency and further buy the weapon skin bundle with it. If they choose to get individual weapon skins, players can also do so. However, the official cost of Protocol 781-A is yet to be revealed by the Riot Games.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider