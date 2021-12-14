Valorant Run It Back 2.0: Price and expected release date for all regions

Valorant is ready to release the Run It Back 2.0 weapon skin bundle by the end of this year. Players will get a chance to buy some of the previously released weapon skins from this bundle.

The developers previously released the Run It Back weapon skin bundle at the start of this year with the arrival of Episode 2. They are ready to follow the trend this time at the start of 2022 as well. Players can spend their VP, the in-game currency of Valorant, in order to purchase the items from this bundle.

Valorant Run It Back 2.0 weapon skin bundle details

Riot, the developers of Valorant, are known for being attentive towards player requests and trying to fulfill their desires. With every new update, they introduce new weapon skins and cosmetics to make the game more appealing.

These weapon skin bundles are usually available in the Valorant store for a limited time. Players sometimes fail to purchase their desired weapon skin in time and wait for that particular skin to come to their store once again.

With this Run It Back 2.0 skin bundle, players will get some of the previously released weapon skins in a single bundle. Here are the items that will be available in the upcoming Valorant Run It Back 2.0 bundle in-game:

Prime 2.0 Odin

Forsaken Vandal

Origin Operator

Recon Spectre

Tethered Realms Ghost

Price

All of these weapon skins belong to Valorant's Premium Edition (PE) tier. Therefore, the price of the bundle is expected to be around 8700 VP. The price for these individual weapon skins will be around 1775 VP.

Release date

Riot is yet to announce the exact release date of the Run It Back 2.0 weapon skin bundle. However, it is expected to be available after the Snowball Collection Bundle at the end of December 2021. The tentative release date of the Run It Back 2.0 is December 29. Here are the timings for all regions:

2:00 PM PDT

5:00 PM ET

10:00 PM BST

2:30 AM IST (next day)

7:00 AM JST (next day)

Shiick @Shiick Looking at it, seems it's gonna release for the new year. So the timeline should be:

- Today: Snowfall bundle

- In 2 weeks: Run it back 2.0 Looking at it, seems it's gonna release for the new year. So the timeline should be:- Today: Snowfall bundle- In 2 weeks: Run it back 2.0

The bundle will be available in-store for two weeks only. Players will have to purchase their desired items from Run It Back 2.0 during that window.

