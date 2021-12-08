Valorant's new Snowfall Collection Bundle: Launch date and time for all regions

Valorant is set to drop patch 3.12 tomorrow across all regions with some key changes to improve gameplay. Interestingly, Riot is ready to release the new Snowfall Collection Bundle along with the latest patch.

With every update in the game, Valorant developers bring new weapon skins and cosmetics for their players. Suffice to say, the developers have maintained their credibility with the introduction of the Snowfall Collection Bundle.

Players can buy the bundle as a whole or individually from the in-game store by spending VP, the in-game currency of Valorant. However, they need to spend real-life money in order to credit VP to their in-game wallets.

When is Valorant's new Snowfall Collection Bundle arriving?

Valorant's new Snowball Collection Bundle will be available in the in-game store following the next patch. The upcoming patch 3.12 will be dropped on 8 December 2021 across all regions. With the patch arriving tomorrow, one will be able to play the game after its integration.

However, Riot is yet to reveal the exact release date of the Snowball Collection Bundle. It is expected that the new weapon skin bundle will replace the existing Champions 2021 Collection set in the in-game shop.

The Champions 2021 bundle will be available in store until 14 December 2021. With that being the case, the Snowball Collection Bundle should arrive on 15 December 2021.

Normal timing around all regions for updates is as follows:

2.00pm PDT

5.00pm ET

10.00pm BST

2.30am IST (next day)

7.00am JST (next day)

Valorant Snowball Collection Bundle details

The upcoming Snowball Collection Bundle will have four gun skins and one melee skin. Here is the list of items arriving with the Snowball Collection Bundle:

Ares

Phantom

Judge

Classic

Wand (Melee)

The upcoming Snowball Collection is a Deluxe Edition (DE) Tier skin bundle, which means the entire assembly will cost around 5100 Valorant Points (VP). The individual prices for these skins will be as follows:

Ares - 1275 Valorant Points (VP)

Phantom - 1275 VP

Judge - 1275 VP

Classic - 1275 VP

Wand - 2550 VP

Also Read Article Continues below

The weapon skin bundle will be available in the store for just 14 days. Players must acquire these weapon skins and cosmetics during that window.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul