5 most overrated Valorant skins in Episode 5

Valorant's latest season was launched on June 22, and with it came a new Battle Pass and several new skin lines, amongst other things. Although the skins that players choose have no direct impact on their performance, they sure are a sight to behold.

When it comes to Valorant, the skins of the weapons are unlike any other game, spanning from realistic and futuristic to gothic and cartoonish. Players can choose to buy any of the skins available in the store with Valorant Points (VPs), which can be bought with real-life money.

Skins are categorized based on the quality of the skins, based on the VFX, SFX, design and additional features that the skins provide.

These are Valorant's most overrated skin bundles

1) Prime 2.0

With its clean gold finish, the original Prime collection left the community craving more. The successor skin bundle, part of the Prime 2.0 collection, had moving weapon animations added to the design. Compared to the original Prime bundle, which was static in appearance, it did not bring a lot to the table.

Despite the hype during the release, the collection fell short of expectations. It featured the game's first Karambit knife and was expected to be a killer-looking knife, but it too was disappointing. The community heavily criticized Karambit for its weird and tacky foldout animation. The Prime 2.0 bundle costs 7100 VP or 1775 VP for the individual weapon skin and 3550 VP for the melee skin.

2) Oni

The Oni bundle featured the Guardian, Phantom, Bucky, Shorty and the Melee skins. It is a Premium Edition bundle and was one of the first evolving skins in Valorant. The Oni skin for the Phantom stands out with its jaw-dropping design, while the rest of the weapons do not get the same treatment.

The Guardian, Bucky, and the Melee have a slightly underwhelming design compared to the Phantom. The bundle costs 7100 VP, and the individual skins cost 1775 VP, with the Melee costing 3550 VP. The weapons design looks bleak and outdated now with newer and better-looking skin bundles in the store.

3) Spectrum

The Spectrum bundle was one of the first collaborations of the game with an artist. The featured artist Zedd is a popular EDM performer and singer/songwriter, and the skin line was hyped during its initial release. The bundle featured skins with unique SFX made in collaboration with Zedd and an exceptional finisher.

The community initially received it well but soon deemed it overpriced and distracting. The bundle is the costliest skin bundle in Valorant to date and costs 10,700 VP, with individual weapon skins costing 2675 VP and the melee costing 5350 VP.

4) Valorant Go! Vol 1 & 2

The Valorant Go Collection was released as two separate anime-inspired skin lines. The bundles are premium edition but feature no VFX, Animation, or Finisher. The Vol 1 bundle features skins for Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, Phantom, and Melee, whereas Vol 2 contains Classic, Vandal, Operator, Ares, and Melee skins.

The bundles cost 8855 VP, with individual weapons costing 1775 VP and melee costing 3550 VP. While the melee skins are well-designed, the weapon skins fail to impress with their bland design and zero additional features.

5) Champions 2021

The Champions 2021 bundle was released in line with the inaugural Valorant Champions tournament held in December 2021. The bundle is a limited edition collection and was exorbitantly priced for the features it brought to the table. It generated over $ 15 million in revenue, and that went towards funding the teams at the Champions event.

The visual feedback on this bundle is pretty unique if a player top frags during a match. However, the Vandal skin in the bundle is no different than the stock Vandal, or at least that's how the community feels about it. It is overrated due to the exorbitant price and the rarity of receiving the finisher in-game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far