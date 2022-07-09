7 best Valorant players in 2022

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS games. As a result, many professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, as well as players from other major FPS titles, have switched games to compete in the Valorant Champions Tour to make a name for themselves.

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) attracts the best players in the esports scene, and with it entering its second season, now is the best time to learn about the finest Valorant players who are competing in the tournament.

Ranking top Valorant players of 2022, including aspas, MaKo, and more

Before beginning with the list, it's important to set some ground rules for the list that has been mentioned below.

Player should have at least played in one international tournament. Only one player per team. Player should be currently playing in a team No Valorant streamers or retired players

7) G2 - Mixwell

Oscar "Mixwell" Cañellas Colocho is a Spanish player who currently plays for G2 Esports. He's quite a popular player and was already well-known during the time that he played CS: GO and CS: Source. He's best known for his time with OpTic Gaming, where he won a lot of huge events, with the team peaking at #2 on the global HLTV rankings.

Surprisingly, he became more popular when he switched to Valorant. Currently, Mixwell is a core member of the G2 roster and has helped the team get into multiple international tournaments. He's a flexible player and can play different Valorant agents, which is an obvious advantage for his team.

6) LOUD - aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian player under the LOUD banner. He was ranked the 7th best player of 2021 in Brazil by Valorant Zone. Brazil has had its moments at VCT Masters events; however, LOUD is the first team from Brazil that got a playoff win, and the hype around the team is immense.

Speaking about aspas, LOUD's IGL Sacy has said the following:

“aspas is just that simple guy that wants to headshot people. He’s not like the guy who is a tactical person that you’ll think ‘oh this guy can do that and can do this.’ He’s just like the I’ll pick and choose Jett and then me, and Saadhaak try and make everything comfortable for him”

5) DRX - MaKo

Here comes a player from South Korea, Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan. He's currently playing for DRX and acts as a swiss army knife when it comes to the number of roles he can play. MaKo is incredibly smart and skilled and does it all, from area denial to control. And his sheer aggression is almost unmatched. It isn't a huge surprise when he carries DRX through an entire round all by himself, playing as Astra or Viper.

4) PRX - f0rsaken

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is a player from Indonesia who's a part of Paper Rex. He is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and is currently only 18 years old. He's consistently been one of the top Radiant players in the APAC region.

f0rsaken's Yoru, especially on Bind, is one of the best in the world for now. He plays a hyper-aggressive Yoru and uses his abilities, like teleport and flash, in an impressive way.

3) Fnatic - Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player presently associated with Fnatic. He was previously known as Derkeps from his time in CS: GO and is quite a young FPS player. He was an up-and-coming AWPer in CS: GO and the time he poured into honing his AWPing skills has been carried over perfectly to Valorant. He has quickly become one of the most feared Jett players in the region.

2) XSET - Cryocells

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is an American player who plays for XSET. He is a former Rainbow Six Siege player who transitioned to Valorant in October 2020. He joined the roster of XSET at the end of last year, on December 31. Cryocells' operator skills and extremely precise aim set him apart from other players in the North American region. This XSET player is mostly seen playing Jett and Chamber in official tournaments.

1) OpTic Gaming - yay

Currently the best player in the world of Valorant is none other than OpTic Gaming's yay. He's always been one of the best fraggers in the North American region but struggled at first to get the hang of the game. Once he did get the title and its mechanics down, he completely dominated the pro scene.

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker mainly plays agents like Jett and Chamber for OpTic Gaming and has been crucial in leading his team to victory in VCT 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík. He had the highest K/D ratio in the entire tournament, 1.32, and also had the second-highest average combat score: 252.3.

