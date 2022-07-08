OpTic yay Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Valorant, in its two years of existence, has managed to create a flourishing gaming community with millions of people from all over the world. Since its arrival, several players have ascended through the game's ranks, finding a place for themselves in Valorant's esports community.

One such individual has amazed Valorant enthusiasts all over the world with his mechanically gifted aiming techniques and audacious plays on the Operator. Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, a 23-year-old former CS: GO professional, is the player in question.

Everything to know about OpTic Gaming yay's Valorant settings

Yay currently represents the North American organization, OpTic Gaming, as their star Chamber player. A second-place finish at the VCT 2021 Masters: Berlin and a title victory at the recent VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik made him one of the most celebrated Valorant players in North America.

In this article, readers can find various equipment and in-game settings that yay uses while competing as one of the top Valorant athletes in the world. Yay's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are listed below, according to the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: C

Jump: L-Ctrl/ Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 2: Z

Use/Equip Ability 3: V

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.65

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 15

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: Unknown

Picture

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Unknown

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

By pairing these settings with the right amount of hard work, players can aim to achieve the level of success yay has achieved, both in their ranked matchmaking endeavors and on the professional level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far