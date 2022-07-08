Create
OpTic yay Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Yay's Valorant settings and equipment (Image via flickr)
Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Jul 08, 2022 04:18 AM IST

Valorant, in its two years of existence, has managed to create a flourishing gaming community with millions of people from all over the world. Since its arrival, several players have ascended through the game's ranks, finding a place for themselves in Valorant's esports community.

One such individual has amazed Valorant enthusiasts all over the world with his mechanically gifted aiming techniques and audacious plays on the Operator. Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, a 23-year-old former CS: GO professional, is the player in question.

Everything to know about OpTic Gaming yay's Valorant settings

Yay currently represents the North American organization, OpTic Gaming, as their star Chamber player. A second-place finish at the VCT 2021 Masters: Berlin and a title victory at the recent VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik made him one of the most celebrated Valorant players in North America.

In this article, readers can find various equipment and in-game settings that yay uses while competing as one of the top Valorant athletes in the world. Yay's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are listed below, according to the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.27
  • eDPI: 216
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off
Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: C
  • Jump: L-Ctrl/ Mouse Wheel Down
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 5
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Z
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: V
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.65
  • Minimap Vision Cones: Off
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Med
  • Vignette: On
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
  • Bloom: On
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals

  • Monitor: Zowie XL2546
  • Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
  • Mousepad: Razer Strider
  • Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
  • Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
Monitor Settings

Game Settings

  • DyAc: Premium
  • Black eQualizer: 15
  • Color Vibrance: 12
  • Low Blue Light: 0
  • Instant Mode: Unknown

Picture

  • Picture Mode: Standard
  • Brightness: 100
  • Contrast: 50
  • Sharpness: 10
  • Gamma: Unknown
  • Color Temperature: Bluish
  • AMA: High

By pairing these settings with the right amount of hard work, players can aim to achieve the level of success yay has achieved, both in their ranked matchmaking endeavors and on the professional level.

