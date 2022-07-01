TenZ Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more 

Valorant celebrated its second anniversary earlier in June 2022, with over a million daily active players and a thriving esports ecosystem. Riot Games has succeeded in reaching out to players all over the world, edging towards the title of the world's best FPS game.

In Valorant's two years of existence, several young talents have shot to fame either through the field of content creation or as a professional esports athlete. One such individual, however, has seen the heights of stardom in both. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a former Canadian CS: GO professional, is the player in question.

TenZ currently plays for the North American organization Sentinels, and is one of the most popular members of the Valorant community. Here in this article, players can find all the specific in-game settings and equipment that aids TenZ in being one of the best Valorant athletes in the world.

Everything to know about TenZ's Valorant settings

TenZ is known all over the world for his ambitious and daring gameplay, which often guarantees him impeccable success. His mechanical skills, combined with his confident approach to the game, have garnered him over 2.8 million followers on Twitch and upwards of 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

TenZ's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are listed below, as per the data provided on prosettings.net. It is to note that TenZ has a habit of changing his gear and settings often, due to which readers may come across a different setting in his latest content at the time of reading.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.465

eDPI: 372

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.15

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): F

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: Asus ROG SWIFT PG259QN

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12

Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu

Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 RGB Compact

Headset: Xtrfy H2

Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Arm: Rode PSA1

Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini

Webcam: Logitech C920

Bungee: ZOWIE Camade

PC Setting

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11

AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB

PSU: Corsair AX1000

With these settings and meticulous hard work, players can hope to emulate and replicate TenZ's success.

