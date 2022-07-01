TenZ Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more 

Valorant celebrated its second anniversary earlier in June 2022, with over a million daily active players and a thriving esports ecosystem. Riot Games has succeeded in reaching out to players all over the world, edging towards the title of the world's best FPS game.
In Valorant's two years of existence, several young talents have shot to fame either through the field of content creation or as a professional esports athlete. One such individual, however, has seen the heights of stardom in both. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a former Canadian CS: GO professional, is the player in question.
TenZ currently plays for the North American organization Sentinels, and is one of the most popular members of the Valorant community. Here in this article, players can find all the specific in-game settings and equipment that aids TenZ in being one of the best Valorant athletes in the world.
Everything to know about TenZ's Valorant settings
TenZ is known all over the world for his ambitious and daring gameplay, which often guarantees him impeccable success. His mechanical skills, combined with his confident approach to the game, have garnered him over 2.8 million followers on Twitch and upwards of 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.
TenZ's in-game settings and equipment for 2022 are listed below, as per the data provided on prosettings.net. It is to note that TenZ has a habit of changing his gear and settings often, due to which readers may come across a different setting in his latest content at the time of reading.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.465
- eDPI: 372
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.15
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: On
- Firing Error Multiplier: 1
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse 5
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): F
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: Asus ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight-12
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 RGB Compact
- Headset: Xtrfy H2
- Chair: Secretlab Titan EVO 2022
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- Arm: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini
- Webcam: Logitech C920
- Bungee: ZOWIE Camade
PC Setting
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3090
- RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11
- AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7
- SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
- PSU: Corsair AX1000
With these settings and meticulous hard work, players can hope to emulate and replicate TenZ's success.