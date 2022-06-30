What does "NT" mean in Valorant?

Valorant, a multiplayer tactical FPS title that emerged two years ago, has taken over FPS gaming by storm since its release, attracting players from various spheres of play. Similar to other multiplayer and team-based games, communication plays a pivotal role in Valorant and is often the key to success.

Riot Games has provided Valorant's playerbase with the option to communicate with their teammates either through text or voice. This ensures that all players within the team have the facility to communicate effectively while playing.

The in-game text chat allows players to communicate with their team, opposition, or individuals from their friend's list. The voice chat feature, on the other hand, can be used to talk to players from the same in-game party or team.

The term "NT" is one that we often see in Valorant. However, it's not something that is exclusive to Riot's tactical shooter title.

"NT" is an acronym for "Nice Try," a term used by members of various gaming communities to pacify their teammates for their unsuccessful in-game efforts.

In a 5v5 shooter like Valorant, players often end up in situations that require them to step up and haul the team to victory. If a player fails to convert such situations, they are likely to be hit with demoralizing comments and toxicity.

In such scenarios, terms such as "NT" come in handy for players to calm down teammates and commend them for their valuable efforts. Instead of criticizing others for their mistakes, a simple gesture such as "NT" can be integral for players to maintain positivity within the team and strive for victory.

A few more popular in-game terminology

In addition to NT, there are a few terms that players use to communicate with their teammates in-game. Some of the most popular ones are:

GL : Good Luck (Used to wish success prior to the start of a match; usually followed by HF)

: Good Luck (Used to wish success prior to the start of a match; usually followed by HF) HF: Have Fun (Used to wish someone an enjoyable experience ahead of a match)

Have Fun (Used to wish someone an enjoyable experience ahead of a match) NS: Nice Shot (Used to highlight an impressive shot from a teammate or opponent)

Nice Shot (Used to highlight an impressive shot from a teammate or opponent) WP: Well Played (Used to signify a good performance by a teammate or opponent)

Well Played (Used to signify a good performance by a teammate or opponent) GH: Good Half (Used to conclude the first half of the match on a positive note irrespective of results)

Good Half (Used to conclude the first half of the match on a positive note irrespective of results) GG: Good Game (Used to conclude a match on a positive note irrespective of results)

In-game acronyms such as the ones mentioned above go a long way in helping the game's playerbase grow both individually and as a community.

The developers behind Valorant, as well as a majority of its gaming audience, are constantly working on eliminating toxicity from the game's environment. Communicating with teammates in the right way can be the first step in doing so.

