Valorant community on Reddit lists top 15 players for VCT Masters: Copenhagen ahead of tournament

The Valorant Champions Tournament Masters Stage 2 is happening in Copenhagen this year. The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 10 and is expected to conclude on July 24. A total of 12 teams will be competing in this tournament this year, and it's going to be interesting to see which team remains standing at the end.

The Valorant community is waiting in anticipation for this tournament to commence. In the build-up to the tournament, fans on Reddit have come up with the names of 15 players that everyone needs to watch out for. While all the players on that list are very good at the game, it will definitely be worth waiting to see who comes out on top in the tournament. This list below isn't a ranked list of any sort and isn't an indicator of the skills of those mentioned.

15 Valorant players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament

1) yay

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American citizen who is an active part of OpTic's Valorant roster. Yay has shown proficiency with almost every agent in the game, and he's quite deadly with the agents Jett and Chamber. He also had a brief stint with Team Envy previously.

Going into the tournament, Yay could probably be looking to make good on the loss against XSET during VCT 2022: North America Stage 2 Challengers.

2) Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Valorant professional with a Finnish-Russian background. Derke has had a strong run as a member of the Fnatic roster and will be representing the team in the upcoming tournament. Essentially a Counter Strike Global Offensive player, Derke turned to Valorant sometime after its release and never looked back.

3) Alfajer

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder is also a part of the Fnatic Valorant roster alongside Derke. Hailing from Turkey, Alfajer is usually seen playing agents like Raze, Killjoy, or Chamber.

Furthermore, although he plays these agents most of the time, he's equally good with the other agents in the game as well. It'll be fun to see how Alfajer performs in the upcoming tournament.

4) Marved

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a Canadian Valorant professional who plays for the OpTic Gaming esports team. Marved has been one of the biggest names in the professional scene since his arrival and has never failed to amaze his fans with his insane strategies in the game. He's often seen maining agents like KAY/O, Astra, and Brimstone.

5) Cryocells

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is an American player who plays professionally for Team XSET in Valorant. He's one of the few players on this list who've made a name for themselves while playing Rainbow Six Siege and later switched to Valorant near the end of 2020.

Cryocells can often be seen maining agents like Jett and Chamber. Both these agents can be assets on any team in the right hands, and Cryocells does nothing but justice to them.

6) Leo

Leo "Leo" Jannesson hails from Sweden and has been a part of the Guild Esports roster since October 2020. He's one of the few agents who usually picks the initiator agents in the game. Having a good initiator can change the tide of a game in a tactical shooter like Valorant, and he will be a player that fans must keep an eye on, hoping to see some really stunning gameplay moments.

7) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian player who is a part of the Paper Rex roster. He usually plays agents like Neon and Chamber; however, he's also quite lethal when he's using other agents like Viper, or even Jett, for that matter. f0rsakeN looks to be in peak form right now and will likely deliver a performance worth remembering.

8) aspas

Erick "aspas" Santos is a Brazilian player and a part of the LOUD roster. Born in 2003, aspas is one of the best players the game has seen. He's shown a really impressive form throughout the past few matches, making him a formidable opponent for any competitor.

9) SUYGETSU

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin is a Russian player who currently plays for the FunPlus Phoenix roster. He's one of the newest players on their roster, having joined the organization in October last year.

Earlier, he used to play for forZe and made a name for himself as a part of his previous clan. He continues to be a very talented player, and his fans will be expecting some fireworks from him in the upcoming tournament.

10) MaKo

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan is a part of the DRX roster. He started his career in the game as a part of the TUBEPLE Gaming roster and then moved onto Vision Strikers, before finally deciding to join DRX earlier this year, in January. MaKo is absolutely lethal with agents like Omen and Viper, and his performance in the upcoming tournament is expected to be nothing short of amazing.

11) Jinggg

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie joined f0rsakeN as a teammate on the Paper Rex roster. He started out his career in Valorant as a part of the Reality Rift roster and went on to find himself on the Paper Rex roster in September of last year.

Jinggg is a very calm-headed player and can be quite deadly in difficult scenarios during a game.

12) Less

Felipe "Less" Basso is a Brazilian player who is also a part of Valorant's LOUD roster. His plays with Viper are worth watching, and he could be an asset to his current team in the upcoming tournament.

LOUD has been successful in the past couple of tournaments, and their recent history offers a solid reason to believe they'll put on an admirable performance in VCT Masters: Copenhagen as well.

13) zekken

Zachary "zekken" Patrone is a proud member of the XSET roster. He played an inspiring role in his team's victory over OpTic in the VCT NA Challenger Stage 2 a few months ago, and he might be looking to put on a comparable performance in the upcoming VCT Masters Copenhagen as well.

OpTic will be looking to pick a bone with him, and needless to say, the fixtures involving these two teams will be a fun sight for fans all around the globe.

14) Sacy

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi is another member of the LOUD roster to make this list. All the members of their roster, including Sacy, are extremely skilled players. The entire team is on a victory roll right now and will be one of the teams that fans around the globe will be supporting.

Sacy can be downright lethal while using agents like Sova and Fade, so it'll be interesting to see how the team fares in this tournament.

15) BuZz

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is a South Korean Valorant player who also happens to be a part of the DRX roster. He's played for multiple teams, including Cloud9 Korea and Vision Strikers before finally finding his place in the DRX ranks.

He could be a total wild card in the upcoming tournament, and given how good he is at the game, his fans will be in for a treat.

