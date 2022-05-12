Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers: Complete schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers main event is set to start tomorrow, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness some top-notch Valorant action in the tournament.
The top twelve teams in the region will be competing for two slots in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters. All the teams are ready to give their all in the tournament to get the chance to represent their region in the next international LAN event.
The upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers will be divided into two phases: the Group Stage and Playoffs. Riot has already released the complete schedule for the upcoming Group Stage. The Group Stage matches will commence on May 13, 2022, and will continue until June 12, 2022.
Everything to know about the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers
With just a few hours to go before the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers kicks off, Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the upcoming event. Here is everything to know about the upcoming event.
Participating teams and format
A total of twelve teams have made their way through to the main event. Four of them received a direct slot in the event based on their excellent performance in the Stage 1 Challengers. The other eight teams earned their slots by performing in the recently concluded Oper Qualifiers (two qualifiers, four teams qualified from each).
These twelve teams are now divided into two groups of six. The teams will face others in the same group in a round-robin format, and the top four teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. The eight qualified teams will then compete in the Playoffs for tickets to the next VCT Stage 2 Masters.
Here's how the groups are divided:
Group A
- XSET
- The Guard
- NRG Esports
- TSM
- 100 Thieves
- Ghost Gaming
Group B
- Cloud9
- OpTic Gaming
- Faze Clan
- Luminosity Gaming
- Evil Geniuses
- Sentinels
Schedule
All matches will be held from Friday to Sunday. Fans will enjoy two games every day with matches scheduled for 10.00 pm CEST/1.30 am IST (the next day)/1.00 pm PDT and 1.00 am CEST/4.30 am IST (the next day)/4.00 pm PDT. Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers:
Week 1
May 14
- The Guard vs. 100 Thieves
- Luminosity Gaming vs. Sentinels
May 15
- OpTic Gaming vs. Faze
- XSET vs. Ghost Gaming
May 16
- NRG Esports vs. TSM
- Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses
Week 2
May 21
- Faze vs. Luminosity Gaming
- Ghost Gaming vs. The Guard
May 22
- TSM vs. 100 Thieves
- Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels
May 23
- OpTic Gaming vs. Cloud9
- XSET vs. NRG Esports
Week 3
May 28
- The Guard vs. TSM
- Luminosity Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
May 29
- Sentinels vs. OpTic Gaming
- 100 Thieves vs. XSET
May 30
- Faze vs. Cloud9
- Ghost Gaming vs. NRG Esports
Week 4
June 4
- The Guard vs. XSET
- Evil Geniuses vs.OpTic Gaming
June 5
- Sentinels vs. Faze
- TSM vs. Ghost Gaming
June 6
- NRG Esports vs. 100 Thieves
- Cloud9 vs. Luminosity Gaming
Week 5
June 11
- XSET vs. TSM
- Faze vs. Evil Geniuses
June 12
- NRG Esports vs. The Guard
- 100 Thieves vs. Ghost Gaming
June 13
- Cloud9 vs. Sentinels
- OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity Gaming
All of these matches will be a best-of-three series.
Where to watch
All the matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.