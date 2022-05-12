Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers: Complete schedule, where to watch, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers main event is set to start tomorrow, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness some top-notch Valorant action in the tournament.

The top twelve teams in the region will be competing for two slots in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters. All the teams are ready to give their all in the tournament to get the chance to represent their region in the next international LAN event.

The upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers will be divided into two phases: the Group Stage and Playoffs. Riot has already released the complete schedule for the upcoming Group Stage. The Group Stage matches will commence on May 13, 2022, and will continue until June 12, 2022.

Everything to know about the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers

With just a few hours to go before the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers kicks off, Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the upcoming event. Here is everything to know about the upcoming event.

Participating teams and format

A total of twelve teams have made their way through to the main event. Four of them received a direct slot in the event based on their excellent performance in the Stage 1 Challengers. The other eight teams earned their slots by performing in the recently concluded Oper Qualifiers (two qualifiers, four teams qualified from each).

These twelve teams are now divided into two groups of six. The teams will face others in the same group in a round-robin format, and the top four teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. The eight qualified teams will then compete in the Playoffs for tickets to the next VCT Stage 2 Masters.

Here's how the groups are divided:

Group A

XSET

The Guard

NRG Esports

TSM

100 Thieves

Ghost Gaming

Group B

Cloud9

OpTic Gaming

Faze Clan

Luminosity Gaming

Evil Geniuses

Sentinels

Schedule

All matches will be held from Friday to Sunday. Fans will enjoy two games every day with matches scheduled for 10.00 pm CEST/1.30 am IST (the next day)/1.00 pm PDT and 1.00 am CEST/4.30 am IST (the next day)/4.00 pm PDT. Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers:

Week 1

May 14

The Guard vs. 100 Thieves

Luminosity Gaming vs. Sentinels

May 15

OpTic Gaming vs. Faze

XSET vs. Ghost Gaming

May 16

NRG Esports vs. TSM

Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

Week 2

May 21

Faze vs. Luminosity Gaming

Ghost Gaming vs. The Guard

May 22

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels

May 23

OpTic Gaming vs. Cloud9

XSET vs. NRG Esports

Week 3

May 28

The Guard vs. TSM

Luminosity Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

May 29

Sentinels vs. OpTic Gaming

100 Thieves vs. XSET

May 30

Faze vs. Cloud9

Ghost Gaming vs. NRG Esports

Week 4

June 4

The Guard vs. XSET

Evil Geniuses vs.OpTic Gaming

June 5

Sentinels vs. Faze

TSM vs. Ghost Gaming

June 6

NRG Esports vs. 100 Thieves

Cloud9 vs. Luminosity Gaming

Week 5

June 11

XSET vs. TSM

Faze vs. Evil Geniuses

June 12

NRG Esports vs. The Guard

100 Thieves vs. Ghost Gaming

June 13

Cloud9 vs. Sentinels

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity Gaming

All of these matches will be a best-of-three series.

Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

