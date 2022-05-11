Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers: Schedule, format, where to watch, and more

Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 will be underway in multiple regions over the next couple of days, as teams will participate in regional Challengers in a bid to secure their position in the VCT Stage 2 Masters.

The Stage 2 NA Challengers is scheduled to begin on May 13 with the Group Stage, followed by a Playoffs stage, which will start on June 13. Twelve teams will compete in the event and only two will make it to the Stage 2 Masters.

Everything to know about the upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers

OpTic Gaming and The Guard represented the North American region in the Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik last month. Both teams have delivered decent performances in the tournament, but OpTic ended up winning the event. Their performances have already increased the excitement among Valorant fans in the region.

However, now it is time to shift the focus to the Stage 2 Challengers. Here are some more details about the upcoming event.

Participating Teams

Twelve teams will compete in the VCT Stage 2 Challengers. Four of them received direct slots based on their excellent performance in Stage 1. The remaining eight teams have secured the slot through two Open Qualifiers.

These twelve teams are now divided into two groups of six teams each, where top three teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. Here are the Group divisions for the event:

Group A

XSET

The Guard

NRG Esports

TSM

100 Thieves

Ghost Gaming

Group B

Cloud9

OpTic Gaming

Faze Clan

Luminosity Gaming

Evil Geniuses

Sentinels

Format

North America Stage 2 Challengers will follow a similar round-robin format as last time. The two groups will face off among themselves and the top four teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs.

The final eight teams will compete in a double-elimination format. From there, the top two teams will get the chance to represent the region in the VCT Stage 2 Masters.

Groups are locked in and the stage is set! Here's everything you need to know about the #VCTChallengersNA Main Event.

Schedule

Riot has already revealed the schedule for the Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage. All fixtures will be held from Friday to Sunday, with matches scheduled for 7 PM CEST/1:30 AM IST (next day) /10 AM PDT (next day) and 10 PM CEST/4:30 AM IST (next day) /1 PM PDT (next day).

Where to watch

Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. Some popular streamers and players will also host a watch party in association with Riot Games.

