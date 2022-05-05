Is VCT Stage 2 Masters headed to Berlin? Sukamal Pegu hints as such during AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship

Riot may host the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters in Berlin. Sukamal Pegu, Head of Publishing for India and South Asia of Riot Games, hinted at the same from the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship stage last night as well.

The second international LAN event of the year will be hosted next July. Top 16 teams from around the globe will represent their respective regions and will be competing there to be the best in the world. As per speculation, Berlin will host the event once again.

Berlin has hosted two VCT events in 2021

The VCT Stage 1 Masters was hosted last month in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. North American side OpTic Gaming became the champions of the event and took home the trophy, beating Brazilian side Loud in the Grand Final.

Teams have already started their preparations for Stage 2m while in some regions the Qualifier has already started. However, fans are eagerly waiting to find the next city to host the international LAN event next July.

In the recently concluded AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship, the first Valorant LAN event in South Asia, Riot Games' South Asian Publishing head Sukamal Pegu hinted that the upcoming Stage 2 Masters may head to Berlin. While congratulating the two Grand Finalists of the event, Global Esports and Enigma Gaming, Sukamal said,

"The job is not done yet for you guys. Trust me, man! I am a big fan of you guys. I want South Asian teams in the Masters. I can't wait to see you guys perform in the upcoming SCS (Skyesports Championship Series) and hopefully all the way to the Masters in Berlin."

Not just once, he mentioned the place Berlin several times in his speech at the stage. He also said,

"I want to be a bit selfish here. I want to see you guys in Berlin Masters so that we can enjoy another LAN event together with you guys there."

Berlin has already hosted two international Valorant LAN events last years. (VCT Split 2 Masters and Valorant Champions 2021). If the city hosts the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters as well, then it will be the third time. However, Riot is yet to confirm the host city for the upcoming event, which is expected to be revealed soon.

EMEA sides dominated both times in Berlin, as Gambit Esports and Acend were the champions of those two events. Both events were truly a treat to watch for the fans. It will be interesting to see if the 'third time's the charm' works for EMEA sides in Berlin or not.

