EMEA tops VCT performance reports, emerges as region with highest win rate in international events 

Valorant's global audience recently witnessed the conclusion of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik. Held in Iceland, the tournament was one of Riot Games' international LAN events for 2022 and a pathway to the annual Valorant Champions tournament.

Since the birth of Valorant in mid-2020, the game has accumulated an audience from various parts of the world. With representatives from a myriad of gaming nations, a unified tournament circuit titled the Valorant Champions Tour was formed in 2021.

By establishing VCT, Riot intends to create a competitive ecosystem for professional players worldwide. As of writing, there are seven different regions in competitive Valorant, which are further divided into sub-regions for qualification events.

This article pits the seven regions against one another and conducts a comparative analysis of their performance in international Valorant Champions Tour events.

EMEA leads region vs region performance report based on VCT international tournament results

According to data sourced and compiled by a Reddit user (u/the_myth69), EMEA is the leading region in Valorant esports in terms of their performance against other regions in international VCT events.

This region vs region performance chart comprises data from 4 previous international LAN events, namely these three events from VCT 2021 - Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavik, Stage 3 Masters: Berlin, and Valorant Champions 2021.

The recently concluded Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik is the only tournament from 2022 taken into consideration.

In the table provided below, regions marked in red have more losses than the opposing region. Conversely, green denotes regions with more wins, and yellow is for regions on equal footing in terms of previous results.

Region vs Region Performance Report Based on all Valorant Champions Tour international tournaments to date (Image via Reddit/the_myth69)

It can be observed from the data that some regions are yet to play against each other. For instance, Latin American (LATAM) teams are yet to play against teams from South Korea or the Asia-Pacific (APAC) in international VCT events.

The user also provided an overall performance list which ranks all the regions in terms of their win percentage against other regions. The rankings are as such:

EMEA = 68.18 (30-14) NA = 63.88 (23-13) LATAM = 46.15 (6-7) Korea = 42.10 (8-11) Japan = 35.29 (6-11) Apac = 34.78 (8-15) Brazil = 29.16 (7-17)

As it goes without saying, EMEA is the most successful region in the Valorant Champions Tour's 2-year history. After claiming victories in 2 out of the four international VCT events, EMEA leads the table with a win percentage of 68.18%, flaunting a 30-14 record against teams worldwide.

EMEA is trailed by North America, another major region in Valorant esports. After winning both editions of the VCT Masters: Reykjavik, and after a close 6-7 match record against EMEA, NA emerged as one of the leading regions in Valorant with a 63.88% win rate.

The remaining four regions stand at arm's length away from the top 2. Their lack of representation in previous events and perhaps a late entry into top-tier tournaments amounting to their weaker win rate.

Brazil is the region with the poorest win rate, having lost 17 out of their 24 fixtures. Interestingly enough, they emerged as one of the most successful regions at the VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik as their top representatives, LOUD, finished the tournament in second place.

Japan (35.29) and APAC (34.78) trail behind Brazil as the regions with the worst win rates. However, the recent Masters: Reykjavik witnessed emphatic campaigns from Paper Rex (APAC) and Zeta Division (Japan), resulting in their top 4 finish.

Additionally, Zeta Division had a 5-3 run in the Masters: Reykjavik, before which Japan's record at the Valorant Champions Tour was 1-8, with a win rate of just 11.11%.

Another surprising takeaway from the list is the fierce rivalry between the neighboring regions of Brazil and LATAM, where the latter has triumphed in all 3 of their previous VCT encounters. South Korea and APAC share a similar fate, as the former has an active 3-0 win-streak based on their previous VCT matchups.

Valorant organizations from the seven regions will convene yet again at a later date to determine the winners of the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 2 Masters. Until then, each region will conduct their own regional Challengers tournaments to finalize the entrants of the Stage 2 Masters.

