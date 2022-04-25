Valorant to introduce Coalition Cobra, .SYS, Hue Shift collections, and more in Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass

Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant is around the corner as Patch 4.08 will be released on April 27. Following the trends of every Act released thus far, the upcoming iteration will feature a brand new Battlepass and a skin bundle, along with the new Agent, Fade.

The Battlepass for the upcoming Episode 4 Act 3 will feature three new bundles, one of which includes a melee weapon. Players can also expect several exclusive gunbuddies, sprays, player cards, titles, and more.

While fans awaited the release of the new Agent Fade's gameplay, what hit them by surprise was the reveal of the upcoming Battlepass.

Featuring skinlines on three unique themes, Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant will bring forward the Coalition Cobra, .SYS and Hue Shift skin bundles, among other content.

.SYS Axe in Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass is the latest melee weapon in Valorant

The arrival of each Act in Valorant is an exciting period for the game's community. In their pursuit of completing the Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass, players will have the opportunity to get their hands on several fashionable skins for almost all in-game weapons at a minimal cost.

Battlepass skins in Valorant have found considerable success in the past, with several skins from the game's initial days still finding their place in the active inventories of players worldwide.

The upcoming Battlepass will introduce the Coalition Cobra, .SYS and Hue Shift skin bundles, showcasing the .SYS Axe as its most priced item.

Coalition Cobra

One of the most amusing components of the upcoming Act's Battlepass is the Coalition Cobra skin collection. In the past, Battlepass skins like Polyfox, Polyfrog, Divine Swine, and several others have revolved around the theme of animals. Valorant takes a similar approach to the Coalition Cobra skin bundle.

The Coalition Cobra weapon skins bear the design of a vile Cobra, as the name suggests. Similar to skins from previous Battlepasses, items from this bundle are not likely to have any upgradeable VFX or finisher.

Players have three different upgradeable variables to choose from, all of which display the same design with a different color. The collection contains skins for Frenzy, Judge, Marshal, and Odin.

.SYS

The .SYS collection is one that a majority of the playerbase is on the lookout for. Featuring the skin for the melee weapon, this collection will define Episode 4 Act 3 of Valorant.

With a futuristic design, .SYS is a weapon collection that maintains a neat black appearance with shades of red in its design. In some ways, the .SYS collection resembles the DOT EXE collection from the Episode 1 Act 1 Battlepass.

The .SYS collection features weapon skins for Vandal, Bucky, Sheriff, Stinger, and Melee (Axe). Unlike two of the previous Battlepasses in Episode 4, .SYS will not have upgradable variants or effects.

The .SYS Axe will be the latest addition to the game's set of Axe melees, including items from collections such as Prime, Glitchpop, and several others. It will also be the second Axe to be featured in the Battlepass after the Prism III Axe made its appearance in the Episode 2 Act 2 Battlepass.

Hue Shift

Hue Shift is the third collection featured with the Episode 4 Act 3 Battlepass. With a simplistic design, this skin collection will be one that players might enjoy due to its casual nature.

Although the developers are yet to delve into the making of the skin collection, one can assume from its design that it has a color-changing effect. Hue Shift brings forward skins for Spectre, Bulldog, Shorty, and Phantom.

Much like the Nunca Olvidados and Divine Swan skin collections, Hue Shift appears to have a design that shifts from purple to pink depending on the player's location on the map.

The upcoming Battlepass will cost 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and contain 55 Tiers of missions that players will have to complete by earning XP. With the completion of each tier, players will have access to each item from the Battlepass.

Players who choose not to purchase the Battlepass can still access some of its content once they complete 50 Tiers. This includes the Coalition Cobra Frenzy, among other items.

