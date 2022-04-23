How to redeem free Valorant drops from Prime Gaming in 2022?

Valorant is one of the leading FPS titles globally, with an average playerbase of over 13 million active monthly players. Similar to other popular multiplayer games, Riot Games' popular shooter title also offers a diverse range of in-game cosmetics that appeal to the game's global audience.

Over the years, Riot Games has presented its FPS audience with several free loot drops, available through Twitch drops or from redeem.playvalorant.com. However, Valorant's most famous collaboration project is with Amazon Prime Gaming, a project that stretches across Valorant, League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra.

The Prime Gaming rewards program grants players access to several exclusive items for free, including weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, and player titles. Players can redeem these limited-edition items by following the steps mentioned below.

How to redeem Amazon Prime Gaming drops in Valorant?

Riot Games initiated their collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming back in September 2021 with the release of the Netter Treter Gun Buddy, an item from Killjoy's inventory.

Thereon, both companies have continued their collaboration, with players having access to one loot drop per month and other perks.

According to Keith Carpenter, Head of PR at Amazon Prime Gaming, players can expect to receive the following items throughout the year, starting in February 2022: two weapon skins, two calling cards, four gunbuddies, and four sprays.

So far in 2022, items like the Wayfinder Shorty, Dance of Luck buddy and the Wayfinder player card have been distributed to players as part of the collaboration. Players can look forward to several more unique in-game items each month through Prime Gaming rewards.

How to link the Riot Games account to Prime Gaming?

Players who have an active Prime Gaming subscription can access the exclusive drops. Additionally, their Riot Games account should be connected to their Twitch account.

Step 1: Players must visit the Prime Gaming website and enter their Riot Games ID when prompted.

Step 2: They will be redirected to the Prime Gaming page upon completion.

Step 3: Once the above steps are completed successfully, players can claim their drops from the website by clicking the "Claim Now" button.

Step 4: Launch Valorant

Step 5: Upon opening the "Collections" tab, players will have the option to select and equip their newly acquired loot from a range of options.

Each reward will be available for one month, after which the next item will be replaced. It is also to be noted that Prime Gaming may not be available worldwide. Readers can click this link to check for Prime Gaming's availability in their country.

