CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends Worlds might be included in 2024 Paris Olympics as Esports titles

In a recent interview, French President Emmanuel Macron touched on his country's developments in the field of Esports and Gaming. Due to a rich history in gaming, France has always maintained a leading presence in the world of esports.

According to Macron, as the 2024 Summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Paris, the French have the opportunity to organize some of the world's greatest esports events. CS: GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends are some of the major titles the French President mentioned in his recent interview with the Big Whale.

While campaigning for his second presidential term, Macron shared his achievements in the field of Gaming and Esports, detailing his vision for the future.

French President Emmanuel Macron talks about CS: GO, League of Legends and Dota 2 being included in 2024 Paris Olympics as Esports titles

Home to giant companies like Ubisoft, Quantic Dream, Voodoo, Atari and several others, France is a country with an abundant presence in the gaming industry. As per Emmanuel Macron's comments, the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will be the perfect opportunity for the French to exhibit their enthusiasm towards gaming.

Gaming titles like CS: GO, League of Legends, and Dota 2 have been popularized in France due to the illustrious legacy of teams like Team Vitality and Karmine Corp.

wickedplayer494 @wickedplayer494 Sitting French president Emmanuel Macron aspires to woo over esports tournament hosts to France, explicitly calling out by name The International, League of Legends Worlds, and a CS:GO major, should he win re-election. (H/T /u/Isiloki) thebigwhale.io/article/macron… Sitting French president Emmanuel Macron aspires to woo over esports tournament hosts to France, explicitly calling out by name The International, League of Legends Worlds, and a CS:GO major, should he win re-election. (H/T /u/Isiloki) thebigwhale.io/article/macron…

According to Macron, historic esports events such as CS: GO Majors, League of Legends' Worlds, and Dota 2's The International could find their place at the upcoming Paris Olympics if Macron is re-elected to the seat.

Emmanuel Macron said:

"If the French trust me, we will work on it as soon as I am elected. This is also what France's influence is all about."

While it is unknown if these particular annual events will be replicated for the Paris Olympics, Macron aspires to at least include the aforementioned games as part of the global event.

France's developments in gaming

France's gaming community has been showered with the support of its government ever since 2003, with several former leaders of the nation showing great interest in the industry. However, it wasn't until 2013 that the country decided to include video games in their tax credit system.

As of 2022, France is one of the leading countries in esports, and one of the most supportive ones for gamers. Macron stated:

"I also want us to have a strategic approach to continue creating the right conditions to promote France as THE country for video games."

From Macron's statement, it is understood that consistently improving France's conditions in the gaming industry is one of his priorities. In addition to the inclusion of video game titles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Macron promises improvements in the tax credit system as well. He continued:

"We have adapted the video game tax credit : we want to make it permanent and continue to work on financing and trainings to locate and attract productions in our country."

Emmanuel Macron, who was first elected in 2017, is the leading candidate in the ongoing French elections of 2022. As the first round of elections concludes, Macron will be running against Marine Le Pen for a second term of the country's presidency.

