Derke Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles with an active professional scene to back it up. Since its release in June 2020, the game has evolved exponentially, while the competitive scenario has also gotten bigger in the last two years.
The game's increasing popularity has attracted many former CS: GO professionals to explore the opportunities in this new FPS. Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is one of them.
The 19-years-old EMEA Valorant star is currently playing for the British side Fnatic. The professional player has already represented the region in three international Valorant LAN events with his team and is ready to increase the number to four in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.
Derke has a huge fan base among Valorant lovers around the globe. Many youngsters consider him their idol and prefer to imitate his gameplay.
Derke's Valorant career and in-game settings
Starting as a CS: GO professional player, Derke decided to switch to Valorant in 2020. He started his career in this title with Team CrowCrowd.
The Finnish-Russian joined Fnatic in April 2021 ahead of the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN event of the game. He has not looked back since and has become one of the best gamers from the EMEA region.
Derke lifted the first major title of his career by winning the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers last month by defeating FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Final. The win confirmed Fnatic's direct slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.
Since fans look for his in-game setting a lot, here's a look at the same. These values are what help him to be one of the best out there.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.74
- eDPI: 296
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.745
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Fnatic STREAK65
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
PC components
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
- Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming EDGE
The data mentioned above is collected from the 'prosettings.net' website. Using these game settings, users can start emulating their favorite pro, Derke.