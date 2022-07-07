Derke Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS titles with an active professional scene to back it up. Since its release in June 2020, the game has evolved exponentially, while the competitive scenario has also gotten bigger in the last two years.

The game's increasing popularity has attracted many former CS: GO professionals to explore the opportunities in this new FPS. Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is one of them.

The 19-years-old EMEA Valorant star is currently playing for the British side Fnatic. The professional player has already represented the region in three international Valorant LAN events with his team and is ready to increase the number to four in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.

Derke has a huge fan base among Valorant lovers around the globe. Many youngsters consider him their idol and prefer to imitate his gameplay.

Derke's Valorant career and in-game settings

Starting as a CS: GO professional player, Derke decided to switch to Valorant in 2020. He started his career in this title with Team CrowCrowd.

The Finnish-Russian joined Fnatic in April 2021 ahead of the VCT 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN event of the game. He has not looked back since and has become one of the best gamers from the EMEA region.

Derke lifted the first major title of his career by winning the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers last month by defeating FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Final. The win confirmed Fnatic's direct slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

Since fans look for his in-game setting a lot, here's a look at the same. These values are what help him to be one of the best out there.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.74

0.74 eDPI: 296

296 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.745

0.745 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

8x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

ZOWIE XL2540 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Keyboard: Fnatic STREAK65

Fnatic STREAK65 Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Mousepad: Logitech G640

PC components

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming EDGE

The data mentioned above is collected from the 'prosettings.net' website. Using these game settings, users can start emulating their favorite pro, Derke.

