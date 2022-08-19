Valorant Champions 2022 Bundle: All VFX and Finisher

The Champions 2022 collection will bring two XE (Exclusive Edition) tier skins to Valorant. The bundle itself will be similar to the previous year's Champions 2021 collection, only this time it will feature a Phantom and a Butterfly knife.

Developers at Riot Games have confirmed that this time, the Champions 2022 collection will include animations that are handcrafted for players to feel like professionals. The unique animation for both the Phantom and Butterfly Knife will feature a unique progressive kill VFX for the skin.

The only catch for this bundle is that players will be able to get their hands on this collection once. The bundle will not be making a return, which means this is the only time gamers can acquire these skins with beautiful VFX and Finishers.

VFX and Finisher for the Champions 2022 bundle in Valorant

The previous year's Champions 2021 bundle included a finisher for the Vanskin skin, which featured Brimstone from the popular Valorant music video Die For You.

The bundle quickly gained attention as the sales for the bundle were off the charts. This year, Valorant has confirmed the Champions 2022 bundle with similar VFX and Finisher which surpasses the 2021 collection.

The Butterfly Knife

VFX for the Butterfly Knife from Champions 2022 collection in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The Butterfly Knife from the Champions 2022 collection will include three upgradable levels of animation and VFX that can be unlocked through Radianite Points in-game.

The VFX will feature a golden glowing outline similar to the 2021's collection. It will only activate once the player gets the highest amount of kills in the lobby. However, the VFX does not work when there is a tie.

The Butterfly Knife will feature the following levels, affecting the VFX of the weapon:

Level 1 - Custom Champions 2022 model design

Level 2 - Custom gold VFX swipes, butterfly knife animations, and looping animation

Level 3 - This level contains the “Champion’s Aura,” which has 3 features:

The butterfly knife has a gold glowing outline when the player has the most kills in the game (no ties) Every 5 kills, the blade's design "evolves" and red crystal shards incrementally fill the blade, maxing out at 25 kills When the player has 25 kills as well as the most kills in the game, they have a custom inspect animation that embodies what it means to be a champion

The Phantom

The Phantom from the Valorant's Champion 2022 collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Phantom Weapon skin will feature VFX and Finisher, which can be acquired through Radianite Points once players upgrade their levels. There are four levels available for this skin.

Finisher for the Champions 2022 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Rifle skin features a magnificent finisher that surpasses the Champions 2021 Brimstone Finisher at every level. The Finisher has two parts - the first one shows the killed Agent and the second one displays the Champions 2022 Trophy upon inspecting the sky.

The Detailed list of the VFX and Finisher are listed below:

Level 1 - Custom Champions 2022 model design; Champions 2022 logo design; glowing red bullets; custom ADS reticle.

Level 2 - Custom red muzzle flash in the shape of the VCT Spark logo when the inspect animation plays, the Champion’s 2022 anthem plays with a custom inspect animation; custom firing audio when the player gets a kill, and there is an on-kill effect which makes the Champions 2022 logo glow.

Level 3 - Finisher and Kill Banner.

Level 4 - This level contains the “Champion’s Aura,” which has 2 features:

The Phantom gets a gold glowing outline when the player has the most kills in the game (no ties). With every 5 kills, the gun's design "evolves" and red crystal shards incrementally fill the rifle, maxing out at 25 kills.

The Champions 2022 collection will be available for players to purchase from the store on August 23. The collection will not return to Valorant since it's an Exclusive tier weapon skin.

The collection in total could cost around 6265 VP (Valorant Points), and players might also have the option to purchase items from the bundle separately.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta