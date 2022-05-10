Valorant Titanmail skin bundle: Release date, price, VFX, and more

Valorant players are just a few hours away from the arrival of Patch 4.09, which will introduce a few notable changes. Following the release of the patch, the game's audience can also expect the appearance of a new skin bundle.

Sources online have revealed the images and animation for the upcoming skinline, titled Titanmail. Weapons from the collection have a sturdy appearance with an exciting design. Aside from featuring skins for a few of the more popular weapons from the game, Titanmail also introduced a brand new melee.

The Titanmail skin collection features a Mace as its melee weapon. Although Valorant enthusiasts have seen a variety of skins in the game so far, the melee from the upcoming collection is unique in its appearance and resembles a Trident. Moreover, its unique equip animation adds an extra touch.

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming Titanmail skin collection

Bundle details

Much like most bundles in Valorant, Titanmail skin collection will feature skins for five weapons:

Titanmail Mace (melee)

Titanmail Vandal

Titanmail Bucky

Titanmail Frenzy

Titanmail Ares

Additional contents of the bundle, such as gun buddies, player cards, and sprays, are yet to be revealed.

Tier and cost

The Titanmail skinline is expected to be classified under the Deluxe Edition skin tier. Each weapon from the bundle reportedly costs 1225 VP (Valorant Points), with the melee costing 2550 VP. Players who wish to purchase the entire bundle will have to spend a total of 5100 VP.

Features

The upcoming Titanmail collection will have minimal features as a Deluxe Edition skin bundle. Weapons from the collection are not expected to carry upgradeable features like VFX, Animation, or Finisher.

That being said, skins from the Titanmail bundle have a unique appearance and contain sound effects tailored to the nature of the collection. The collection, however, does not have additional color variants, similar to most bundles that fall into the Deluxe Edition skin tier.

Release date

The upcoming Patch 4.09 will introduce various changes to the game while introducing the new bundle. As the patch timings vary with each region, players can expect the patch to arrive on May 10 and 11, depending on the region.

The Titanmail skin collection is expected to be released a day after Patch 4.09 drops. The tentative release date for the new bundle is as follows:

3.00 PM PDT

6.00 PM ET

11.00 PM BST

3.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

The Titanmail skin bundle will likely replace the existing bundle in the game's Featured Bundle section. As of writing, players have a day to purchase items from the RGX 11z Pro 2 bundle before it expires.

