5 Valorant skin collections with the best finisher

Valorant is a free-to-play tactical first-person shooter game featuring a wide range of premium cosmetics, including weapon and knife skins, sprays, gun buddies, and more. Riot Games has always put considerable thought into designing items for Valorant, and such dedication has resulted in many collections that have left fans enthralled and eager to buy them.

While fans drool over the latest Reaver 2.0 premium collection, it would be unfair to forget Riot Games' history of offering remarkable skin designs. Moreover, the title features some of the most admirable weapon finisher animations that shooter gamers can ask for. Here are five such collections that feature the best finishers.

5 Valorant skin collections with an amazing finisher, including Forsaken

1) Champions 2021

This collection requires no introduction. The Champions 2021 was an exclusive bundle that was available for around a month. Once the item exited the game, it left fans who'd bought the collection with exclusive skins that they could be proud of.

The bundle included only two skins, Vandal and a Karambit knife skin. The finisher animation associated with the Champions 2021 Vandal is surreal and unbeatable in terms of uniqueness. As the enemy dies, the sky lights up, with the Champions 2021 anthem playing in the background.

2) Spectrum

The only celebrity collaboration to have happened in the game till now, Zedd x Valorant, gave rise to one of the most attractive weapon collections, Spectrum. The collection features one of the best finisher animations.

As the enemy dies, the sky lights up like an EDM concert with music inspired by Zedd's soundtrack, Spectrum, playing in the background. The player can also enjoy some music while inspecting a weapon skin from the collection.

3) Forsaken

Another iconic skin collection, Forsaken offers fans a taste of dark and angelic lore through weapon skins for Classic, Spectre, Vandal, and Operator. It was available as a premium edition bundle for 7,100 VP at launch. Players can grab an individual skin from the Daily Offers section when one appears.

The finisher animation with Forsaken is distinct and marvelous to witness. The dead enemy falls to their knees, a bunch of crows appear, and the corpse, as well as the crows, evaporate into nothingness.

4) Reaver and Reaver 2.0

The latest premium edition skin collection in the game is Reaver 2.0, an obvious and more attractive sequel to the original Reaver collection. The bundle includes skins for popular weapons like Ghost, Odin, Phantom, and Spectre, along with the star of the show, the Reaver 2.0 Karambit.

The Reaver 1.0 included skins for four weapons, Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, and Operator, as well as a Reaver knife skin.

With that being said, Reaver 2.0's finisher animation is the same as the original Reaver, and it still remains as exquisite and unique as it always has been. Reaver's telekinetic aura perfectly shows as several hands rise from a purple pit and pull the dead enemy down into the abyss.

5) Oni

One of the most popular skin collections in the game happens to be the Oni, with several fans loving its green variant the most. The collection includes skins for four weapons — Shorty, Bucky, Guardian, Phantom — and the Oni Claw.

Oni's finisher is distinctive. It traps the killed enemy to the ground using swords. A unique music with elements associated with Japanese folklore plays during the finisher animation. Oni's Phantom skin is regarded as one of the best for the popular rifle in Valorant.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh