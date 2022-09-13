5 Valorant skin collections with the best SFX

Apart from fancy agent abilities, skins have become a part of Valorant's unique selling point. Over the years, the game has seen a lot of skins. Some of these skins are plain and simple, while others have really elaborate designs.

Some of these skins come with really interesting sound effects and animations. However, these sound effects need to be unlocked. Players can unlock the SFX of a skin by upgrading it using Radianite points in Valorant. That said, here is a list of skin collections with the best SFX in the game.

In most cases, the SFX on these weapons isn't available by default. However, players can upgrade these by spending Radianite Points in Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Which skin collections have the most exclusive SFX in Valorant?

1) Ruination

The first collection on this list is the Ruination collection. The skin line went live in Valorant during the Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends. The event followed the return of Viego, the Ruined King to Runterra.

While Viego was essentially a part of League of Legends, he made appearances in different ways in all of the games developed by Riot Games.

The weapons in the Ruination bundle are as follows:

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Broken Blade of the Ruined King (melee)

It has been a while since the bundle was last seen in Valorant. However, individual skins have often been spotted at the in-game store.

2) Protocol 781-A

The Protocol 781-A skin line is slightly different from most skin lines in an interesting way. While some skin lines feature SFX and VFX that are very clean and futuristic, the Protocol skin line has a very dystopian approach to it. In fact, there is an AI-powered assistant that comes with the skin line. This assistant is tasked with making sure that everyone follows orders on the battlefield.

Like every other collection, only a few weapons from the Valorant armory would be receiving the Protocol 781-A skins. They are as follows:

Sheriff

Spectre

Bulldog

Phantom

Personal Administrative Melee Unit (melee)

This skin line probably has the most elaborate SFX throughout the game, rivaled only by the Spectrum skin line.

3) Spectrum

Interestingly enough, the Spectrum collection in Valorant was born out of a collaboration between Riot Games and DJ Anton "Zedd" Zaslavski. No other skin collection in the game is based off a collaboration with a prominent figure.

That said, since Zedd is a Grammy award winning music producer, it was only natural that the SFX on this skin line would be quite elaborate to begin with.

The overall design of this entire skinline is very simple. But the animations, VFX and SFX associated with this collection make it stand apart from the rest of the collections in Valorant. The weapons included in this collection are as follows:

Classic

Bulldog

Guardian

Phantom

Waveform (Melee)

The SFX isn't available by default in this collection. Players will have to spend Radianite Points in order to unlock the SFX on the weapons included in this collection.

4) RGX 11z Pro

The RGX 11z Pro skin collection is probably the only collection in Valorant to be released twice in the game. Both these times, the collection featured a melee weapon, making it the only bundle to feature two melee weapons. That said, this collection features the highest number of weapons in the game.

Overall, this bundle has a lot of flashy parts and elaborate VFX. The SFX matches the visual treat that players receive while using this skin collection in-game. That said, here are all the weapons that were released as a part of this collection in the game:

Classic

Frenzy

Stinger

Spectre

Guardian

Phantom

Vandal

Operator

Blade (melee)

Firefly (melee)

Like every other collection in the game, the RGX 11z Pro collection cannot be found in the game anymore. Players can, however, pick individual skins as and when they appear in the in-game item shop.

5) Prelude to Chaos

This is probably the scariest collection in the entire game. The skins in this collection ooze power from each and every angle, with an SFX quality to match. Just as the name suggests, the weapons indeed sound very chaotic in Valorant.

Introduced with the Episode 5 patch, the Prelude to Chaos bundle is one of the newest collections in the game. Although it has left the item shop, many players have managed to purchase the bundle when it was in the store.

This assumption can be made, based off the number of players seen using the weapons featured in this bundle in-game. That said, here are a list of weapons that are a part of this collection in Valorant:

Shorty

Stinger

Vandal

Operator

Blade of Chaos (melee)

Like each and every collection mentioned in this list, the Prelude to Chaos bundle has left the in-game store. It is unlikely that either of these bundles will ever return to the item shop. However, that will not stop individual weapon skins from making an appearance in the item shop.

