7 cheapest melee skins to buy in Valorant

While Valorant certainly isn't a pay-to-win game by any means, it does feel good to have a skin collection to show off and take down opponents in style. The melee skins in Valorant are the most exclusive skins of all. They come at a premium price when compared to other weapons in the game's armory.

Even though these are the costliest of the bunch, they do not always have to be exorbitantly priced. Some of the melee skins look cool and can be bought for a lot less in-game Valorant points. In this article, players will find the cheapest melee skins that they can get their hands on.

Affordable melee skins in Valorant

1) Luxe

The Luxe Collection was made available in the closed beta. It features a modest amount of gloss and a red/white design. Additionally, several of the skins feature levels where the colors can be altered. The third level has a distinctive camouflage design.

The knife features a slim shape and a sophisticated royal red accent. It features a leather handle and a lot of exposed steel, giving it a rather archaic feel. It comes with a pullout and an assault animation by default.

When it appears in the store rotation, it can be bought using Valorant points, which costs real money. It comes with the Luxe Bundle and costs 1750 VP.

2) Smite

A line of cosmetics called The Smite Collection was made available in the Store as a bundle. Players can only buy these weapon skins from the store whenever they become available in their daily deals.

The Valorant Smite collection includes a knife (Smite Knife), Classic, Judge, Phantom, and an Odin. The Smite skins have black handles, various colors of blue, and electricity or lightning spreading across them.

The Smite Knife costs 1750 VP.

3) Titanmail Mace

The Titanmail Collection, a five-skin set introduced on May 11, 2022, includes the Titanmail mace. The melee weapon, Frenzy pistol, Bucky, Vandal, and Ares are all included in the whole bundle. The Mace features traditional plain metal and armor-style gun coatings and is an example of the skinline's medieval motif.

The total cost of the Titanmail skin set is 5100 VP, while the mace and individual firearms each cost 2550 VP and 1275 VP, respectively.

4) Tigris Sword

The Valorant Tigris Sword is part of the Tigris Collection and was released on February 2, 2022. The set has a Chinese New Year celebration theme and includes a Sword Melee weapon, Shorty, Spectre, Phantom, and Operator sniper skin.

Keeping with the Chinese New Year theme, red is the dominant color of the set, with a Tiger head motif found on certain weapons (like the hilt of the sword), and gold being equally dominant in the designs.

The melee costs 2550 VP.

5) Nunca Olvidados

On October 20, 2021, the Nunca Olvidados was released. The melee, Frenzy, Bulldog, Vandal, and Ares skins are included in the set. The set's warm, vibrant colors and floral designs are inspired by the Day of the Dead festivity in Mexico. It is noteworthy that each of these skins has two variations, switching between dark and light skin types depending on whether it is in the light or dark.

The melee skin costs 2550 VP.

6) Sarmad

The Sarmad collection, a set of five skins that was launched on July 13, 2022, includes the Sarmad melee, Frenzy, Spectre, Phantom, and Vandal skins in the package. They are elegantly designed with valuable stones and are made of leather, jade, and gold.

Each gun skin costs 1275 VP, the melee costs 2550 VP, and the total cost of the entire set is 5100 VP.

7) Winterwunderland

The Winterwunderland Candycane melee weapon is the most Christmassy of all the new skins for the holiday season. The set, which was released on December 9, 2021, comes in three variants and has a kind of snowglobe effect that transforms the gun's image of a village winter scene from day to night depending on whether the gun is in light or shadow.

While each pistol skin costs 1275 VP, the melee skin costs 2550 VP.

