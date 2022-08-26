5 Valorant skin collections with best VFX

Valorant's skinlines are popular for their fascinating visuals that easily outshine cosmetics from other first-person shooters.

Besides their looks and design, Riot Games also focuses on giving these skins top-notch VFX (visual effects). It is a technique used to keep players engaged and immersed by manipulating imagery and assets from the title.

Hence, some skin bundles in Valorant possess better VFX than others and easily grab the attention of users.

Like weapon animation, VFX sometimes requires gamers' input to see the effects. But in most cases, the visual effects of weapon skins are present for as long as that particular costume is upgraded.

What are five Valorant skin collections with best VFX?

1) Radianite Crysis 001

Radianite Crysis 001 is a skinline based on a cel-shading art style with a mix of comic book visual effects. It was released for five weapons in Valorant, namely:

Classic

Spectre

Bucky

Phantom

Melee (Baseball Bat).

The Radianite Crysis 001 collection features comically funny visual effects mainly triggered while using weapons. For instance, comic book-like action bubbles will only appear upon shooting firearms or swinging the Baseball Bat melee.

The collection features no variants, but players can upgrade to the Premium tier skinline up to three levels.

2) Glitchpop

The Glitchpop collection is a skin set based on the Cyberpunk theme. The collection was so hyped that Riot used the opportunity to release the bundle once more with a different set of skins.

The collection is available for various weapons in Valorant. Based on its two releases, the weapons are as follows:

EP 1

Frenzy

Judge

Bulldog

Odin

Melee (Dagger)

EP 2

Classic

Phantom

Vandal

Operator

Melee (Axe)

Glitchpop features clean, futuristic animations that can be seen while equipping or firing weapons. The firearms in the collection feature a glowing VFX with tons of futuristic texts, and upon firing, the gun barrels collapse, which is a nice detail.

The melees feature a Dagger and an Axe that has a folding and glowing effect.

Both Glitchpop bundles feature three different variants to choose from. Users can upgrade their guns to four levels and the melees to two.

3) Spectrum

The Spectrum collection was introduced to Valorant as a collaboration project with famous music artist Zedd. The artist reached out to Riot and expressed his love for the tactical shooter. He also mentioned that he wanted to give the game something in return.

The skin line features five weapons:

Classic

Bulldog

Guardian

Phantom

Melee (Waveform)

Although the key element of the skin is based on its melodious sound design, Spectrum still comes on its own as a gorgeous bundle if judged by its looks. The VFX features a sound wave animation which can be seen highlighting the muzzle upon shooting the firearm.

Gamers can also see the variants changing their colors with various glowing music elements.

The Spectrum bundle features three variants for players to choose from. They can also upgrade the collection to four levels.

4) RGX 11z Pro

The RGX 11z Pro collection is based on the PC gaming culture. The bundle features aesthetics and effects that resemble the PC gaming community. Similar to the Glitchpop collection, Riot did not miss the chance to introduce a second collection to the series.

The RGX 11z Pro skinlines feature a plethora of weapons based on their two releases:

EP 3

Frenzy

Stinger

Guardian

Vandal

Melee (Blade)

EP 4

Classic

Spectre

Phantom

Operator

Melee (Firefly Butterfly)

The weapons from the collection have a powerful visual effect that makes the firearms feel like they are built straight out of computer parts. The RGX collection also features a kill counter on the hammer area of the firearms.

Users can choose three variants for each weapon from the RGX 11z Pro collection. Guns from the bundle can be upgraded to five levels, while the melee can only be upgraded to two.

5) Neptune

The Neptune bundle's aquatic theme is catchy and unique. The collection was overlooked by most gamers and went down as one of the most underrated skin lines in Valorant.

The aquatic skin set is available for five weapons:

Shorty

Spectre

Guardian

Vanda

Melee (Anchor)

The Neptune collection possesses VFX, such as the Octopus ADS (Aim down sights) scope. Upon upgrading, players can also enjoy an aquarium-like visual design. It easily makes the collection look unique compared to some Premium skin lines.

The Neptune bundle only has a single variant. The guns from the set can be upgraded to four levels, while the melee only has two upgradable levels.

Animations and VFX for skins in Valorant require users to upgrade the skins to access them. They can do so through Radianite Points, an in-game currency.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The bundles featured here are not listed in any particular order of ranking.

