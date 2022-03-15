5 best games with unique art-styles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

2K Games and Gearbox’s flagship action RPG shooter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is all set to be released on March 25, 2022, for PC and next-gen consoles. Similar to its predecessors, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands aims to bring a table-top role-playing gaming experience to its loot shooter approach.

The game puts significant emphasis on loot and collectibles alongside weapons. Players will be able to cast different spells that act as mini skills to take down enemies. The game offers unique art-style visuals similar to Borderlands, making it much more fun to play.

Best games with cel-shaded visuals like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Many developers have been using cel-shading to give their games a unique look featuring core elements of comic book animations. Cel-shading technology successfully transforms three-dimensional computer graphics into high-end cartoon sketches that look similar to oil or ink paintings.

Here are some of the best cel-shaded games with unique art styles like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

5) Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Techland and Ubisoft’s flagship first-person shooter, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, was first released in 2013 and was the fourth installment of the Call of Juarez series.

Built on Chrome Engine 5, the game features cel-shaded visuals of the American West during the 19th century. Gunslinger narrates the story of a bounty hunter, Silas Greaves, who will encounter Wild West legends like Johnny Ringo, Pat Garrett, Billy the Kid, Jesse James and more.

The game offers some exceptional gameplay with engaging gunfights and high-tension duels between outlaw cowboys. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger offers very similar cel-shaded visuals and graphical representations like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

4) Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software released Borderlands 3 as the fourth installment of the Borderlands series in 2019. Sequel to Borderlands 2, the game is similar to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Borderlands 3 offers very familiar cel-shaded visuals with open-world graphical details almost feeling the same.

The game has become a fan-favourite due to its excellent combat mechanics, wide range of weaponry, and stunning comic book-inspired visuals that appeal to the masses.

Players get the choice of either playing alone or in groups of up to four people and take on various missions to gain experience points. Borderlands 3 is one of the most fast-paced games with cel-shaded visuals.

3) Firewatch

Firewatch is one of the best adventure games developed by Campo Santo. Players take on the role of Henry, who is a fire lookout in the Shoshone National Forest.

Henry will encounter strange things happening in the forest which are linked to the conspiracy theories that occurred years ago. Players will only keep in contact with a person known as Delilah via walkie-talkie and will need to choose dialog options to communicate and develop their relationship as the days pass.

The game’s exceptional storyline takes players into a thrilling and emotional rollercoaster which is well appreciated by the gaming community. The game offers very similar cel-shaded graphics like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with more emphasis on 2D imaging and drawings.

2) Persona 5

Persona 5 is the sixth installment of Altus’s popular Persona series. Many consider the game to be the best in the series due to its strong sense of style and excellent storyline.

Persona 5 incorporates cel shading into its visuals and is heavily based on anime-style visual renderings. Players take on the role of a group of high school students and are put through a wide range of experiences, from attending classes to battling psychological demons.

The game undoubtedly has the best storyline yet and is well complemented with its highly detailed visual aesthetics. The cel-shading might not be as well defined as in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but players will surely love the anime-style approach of the game.

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is undoubtedly one of the most popular cel-shaded games in the world right now. Developed by miHoYo, the action role-playing title was first released in 2020 as a free-to-play game based on an anime-style open-world environment.

Players take on the role of a traveler and venture into the fantasy world of Tevyat in search of his lost sibling. The open-world of Tevyat is absolutely breathtaking and features various environments ranging from lush jungles to beautiful towns.

Players will be able to unlock new characters that have their own abilities, fighting styles and elemental skills to take on their enemies. The cel-shading solely focuses on anime-style visuals and is one of the best-looking games in the genre.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul