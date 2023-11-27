Valorant Initiator ultimates ranked from worst to best in Episode 7

Valorant's Initiators help set teammates up for kills with their utilities. These Agents are mainly helpful for getting information about enemy locations and help scale up into a site. Initiators are the aggressive supports, unlike Sentinels, who try to take early fights with their Duelists.

Currently, there are six Initiators in the game, and the number of Agents in this category is second only to Duelists; each offers something unique to the player and helps get massive value with proper utility usage. This article will rank all Initiators' ultimate abilities in Valorant Episode 7 in ascending order.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Valorant Initiator's ultimate abilities

6) Thrash

Thrash belongs to the most recent Initiator Agent, Gekko, requiring seven ult points to be ready for use. While activating this ultimate, Gekko can control the creature Thrash for a short time to explode onto spotted enemies to detain them for a few seconds.

Gekko's ultimate is quite unique among all the Initiators in Valorant. It is the only one that can be picked up like an ultimate orb and reused in the sound round. While Thrash is great for quickly clearing out corners and entering a site, it lacks what other Initiators offer with their ultimate abilities.

5) Nightfall

Fade's ultimate, Nightfall, requires eight ultimate points to activate. This ability affects a large area of the map; the enemies caught inside get marked, lose their hearing, and have their Health Points (HP) reduced for a short period.

While Nightfall is great for entering a site or stalling, it doesn't always grant the player the advantage they think it does. Enemies can still hold angles and get kills quite easily. This ultimate requires other Agents to push up and other support utilities to make it highly impactful.

4) Hunter's Fury

Sova's ability Hunter's Fury needs eight ultimate points to be online. He charges and shoots a long-range energy blast that deals a significant amount of damage. He gets three energy charges, which can also be shot mid-air.

The best use of Hunter's Fury is usually during post-plant scenarios. After planting the spike, Sova can hide and wait for the enemy to tap, after which he can use his ultimate on the spike to stall and potentially stop the defuse. However, it can be easily dodged by simple strafing, which isn't the case for other Initiator's ultimates in Valorant.

3) Seekers

The ability Seekers comes from the Initiator Agent Skye and requires eight ultimate points. Skye shoots out three Seekers that locate the enemies closest to them. Once an enemy is hit by these, they'll be nearsighted and have temporarily slowed movement speed. These Seekers are like Fade's Prowlers but last a long time.

Skye's ultimate is extremely impactful during mid-round situations of a Valorant match, where the team might not be aware of the enemy team's locations. Seekers can be quite useful for sniffing out enemies that might be sneaking around or hiding in tricky corners, getting value almost every time they are used.

2) NULL/cmd

KAY/O's ultimate ability NULL/cmd needs eight points, suppressing any Agent's abilities within a certain range. KAY/O also gets enhanced with a Combat Stim similar to Valorant Agents like Reyna and Brimstone, allowing him to shoot bullets and reload guns quicker. If KAY/O shoots down during NULL/cmd, he gets knocked out and can be revived.

KAY/O's ultimate is the ideal utility for entering or retaking sites, disabling all nearby abilities, and entering the site first to relay information about enemy locations without worrying about dying. This ability almost always finds value as it can't really be dodged unless the enemy stays away from its long radius.

1) Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder comes from Breach's ability kit and requires nine ultimate points to use, which is the highest among all Initiators in Valorant. Breach causes a quake in a large area, concussing all the enemies caught in it.

This ultimate is perhaps the most impactful in Valorant, guaranteeing a safe pathway in a site while allowing easy kills. Rolling Thunder finds value almost every time and is definitely among the strongest abilities in the game.