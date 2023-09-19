5 best Skye Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

A Player Card is a simple cosmetic item in Valorant that displays the player's username, title, and total level with some artwork. The cards are displayed in numerous ways throughout the game, ranging from appearing as a banner on the loading screen to even showing up after the player has died during a round.

The developer has made sure to constantly provide players with amazing cards that have beautiful art styles to look at. These can be acquired through completing Agent Contracts, purchasing a weapon skin bundle, or the Battlepass. In Episode 7, a new way was introduced to directly purchase Player Cards.

Episode 7 Act 1 saw the introduction of the Accessories store into the game. Here, people could directly purchase Player Cards and other cosmetic items such as Gun buddies and Sprays with the In-game currency, Kingdom Points.

All these cosmetic items are from the previous Battlepasses. Player Cards are the best purchase from this store due to how easily they can be shown to other people. Below is a list of five best Skye Player Cards that can be bought from the Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Holidaze, Home Again, and three more Skye Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories store

1) Holidaze

The Holidaze Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Holidaze Player Card was released in October 2020 with Episode 1 Act 3 of the Battlepass. It is one of a kind and does not belong to a series of cards.

The card shows Skye enjoying her holiday on a beach. She can be seen relaxing on a hammock alongside her In-game ability creatures, the Trailblazer and Guiding Light. You can also spot a sandman figurine in the background.

2) Home Again

The Home Again Player Card for Skye (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Cards were released in March 2022 and could be acquired with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2. Apart from Skye, this collection of cards featured many other Agents, such as Jett, Reyna, Yoru, Chamber, Brimstone, and Cypher.

These cards display everyone's favorite Valorant heroes going back to their homeland for a break. Skye's version of this card shows her on top of a mountain, looking at the rising sun. This card is definitely one of the most beautiful Player Cards for those who main Skye.

3) Boot Camp // Two Mountains

The Boot Camp // Two Mountains Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Boot Camp Player Cards were released in March 2023 and were available within the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 2. There are a total of three cards in this series and featured Agents like Yoru, Omen, Sage, Skye, Neon, and Reyna.

These cards have the Valorant Agents training with each other in a 1v1 scenario. For the Two Mountains card, we see Skye and Sage meditating while using their healing abilities. So far, these two are the only Agents in the game that can heal other teammates.

4) Snowbirds

The Snowbirds Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Snowbirds Player Card was released in June 2021 alongside the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 1 in Valorant. This card is not a part of any series, hence making it one of a kind.

The card shows the Agent, Skye, having a good time in the snow with her other ability creatures, Trailblazer and Guiding Light. It is very similar to the Holidaze Player Card and also has a snowman in the background.

5) Rope Burn

The Rope Burn Player Card in (Image via Riot Games)

The Rope Burn Player Card was released with the Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 2 in August 2023. There are no other variations of this card available

In this card, we see Skye doing some fitness training with Harbor in the gym. She has a stopwatch in her hand while Harbor is using the battling ropes. This is a great Player Card as it gives us a good insight into the friendly relationship between these Valorant Agents.

The other Valorant Agents have also had cool looking Player Cards over the past couple of years. These can all be purchased via the Accessories store with the correct amount of Kingdom Points.