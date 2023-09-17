5 best Omen Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Valorant has seen an upward trajectory in its popularity ever since its full release. The huge roster of characters mixed with an inviting art style attracted a lot of players who love to play FPSs (First Person Shooters). The game manages to be quick and slow in pace depending on the approach, and the gunplay is some of the most satisfying in the online multiplayer genre.

The biggest task with having an online multiplayer game is to keep it fresh. So far, Valorant developers have been successful in doing so as they keep releasing new content, such as new Agents, maps, and weapon skins, after each act. Episode 7 came with something fascinating, which was the Accessories Store.

The Accessories Store is another in-game shop that Valorant introduced wherein players can buy cosmetics like Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards from the previous Battlepasses. Player Cards are probably the best purchase out of the cosmetics in the new store. Below is a list of five Omen Player Cards that can be purchased through the Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Downtime, I Am Everywhere, and three more purchasable Omen Player Cards in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Downtime

The Downtime Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Downtime Player Card was released in November 2021 with the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 3. It is available in two variants, one of which has a golden outline and a golden plushie. Players could earn it by completing the epilogue section of the Battlepass.

The Downtime Player Card shows Omen enjoying his off-duty time sitting by the fire and knitting an Octopus plushie. The developers haven't really given a lot of lore about Omen, so this card helps as it tells us a little bit about what type of person he might be.

2) I Am Everywhere

I Am Everywhere Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The I Am Everywhere Player Card was released in June 2021 with the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 1. This Player Card is one of a kind.

It shows Omen sneaking up and going head-to-head against the captain of the Valorant crew, Brimstone. This card could either be an origin story of how their first encounter with each other war or just a training routine.

3) Garden of Heroes

The Garden of Heroes: Omen Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Garden of Heroes Player Cards were released in August 2022 within the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 2. This card series portrays a few of Valorant's Agents saving civilians from some catastrophic events. Agents like Phoenix, Sage, and Omen also have cards in this series.

In Omen's Garden of Heroes Player Card, we see him saving a person from drowning in the ruins of a town that was affected by flood. The statue in the background can be found on the map, Pearl.

4) Scars that Bond

The Scars that Bond Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Scars that Bond Player Card was released with the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 1. It is not a part of any other series of cards and one, hence, one of a kind.

The Scars that Bond Player Card shows Omen in Valorant Headquarters pruning a bonsai tree. In the background, we see the Agent, Sage, doing some official work. This artwork most likely takes place just before the events with Sage in the cinematic "REVELATION."

5) Unstoppable

The Unstoppable // Omen Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Unstoppable Player Card series has been released through multiple Battlepasses. Omen's version of this card was released in October 2022 alongside Episode 5 Act 3 of Valorant's Battlepass.

The Unstoppable Player Cards show the Agents at their strongest as they are using their ultimate abilities. In Omen's case, we see him use his "From the Shadows" ability. This is easily one of the coolest Player Cards for Omen mains to purchase in Valorant.

Just like Omen, many other Agents have some great Player Cards in Valorant. These can also be easily purchased through the Accessories Store.