5 best Phoenix Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories store

Valorant provides fast-paced gameplay alongside a huge roster of characters with various abilities. This allows the players to truly explore every possibility and build their own team composition with strategies to become the best in the game. To keep the game fresh, developers have always been adding several new things with every act.

From new game modes to new Agents and new maps to even coming up with a cool new weapon skin bundle, the playerbase has always been fed well with new content. In Episode 7, the developers decided to introduce a new shop for their players known as the Accessories store.

This allows them to purchase cosmetics such as Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, and more, using the new in-game currency, Kingdom Points. Player Cards are easily the highlight in this new store. Below is a list of five such Phoenix Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Broken Mirrors, Sneakerhead, and three other Phoenix Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories store

1) Broken Mirrors

The Broken Mirrors Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Broken Mirrors Player Card was released in March 2021 alongside the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 2 Act 2. This Player Card is one of a kind amongst all the others.

The Broken Mirror Card shows Phoenix's reflection in the mirror. It has been sliced from the middle because the mirror itself is broken. One half portrays Phoenix in his original colors, while the other half looks like it's been put through a negative filter.

2) Sneakerhead

The Sneakerhead Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Sneakerhead Player Card was released in October 2022 with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3. This card was available in two different variations, one of which was available in the epilogue part of the Battlepass with a golden border.

The Sneakerhead Player Card somewhat depicts Phoenix showing off his sneaker collection to his Valorant team or the players themselves. It gives us a good insight into his casual lifestyle as opposed to the hot-headed hero in the squad.

3) Joke's Over

The Joke's Over Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Joke's Over Player Card was released in June 2022 within the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 1. It is one of the most hilarious ones in the game.

The Joke's Over Player Card shows Phoenix about to get stabbed in the back by Chamber and Yoru with a knife on his ultimate's respawn point. Chamber can be seen holding the Prime Axe while Yoru is holding his stylish Butterfly knife comb. The name of the card is a nod to Phoenix's catchphrase "Joke's Over, you're dead!". He says it every time he uses his ultimate ability, Run it Back.

4) Just the Sides

Just The Sides Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Just the Sides Player Card was released in June 2023, and is available alongside the Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 1 of Valorant. This Player Card is not a part of any series.

In The Just the Sides Player Card, Phoenix can be seen in a salon ready to get a haircut. He is shown sitting on the chair and explaining to the barber how exactly he needs his hair to be done. This is another Player Card that gives us a peek into Phoenix's off-work life.

5) From the Ashes

From the Ashes Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The From the Ashes Player Card was a part of Episode 3 Act 1's Battlepass which was released in June 2021. This Player Card is another unique addition to the collection of Agent Player Cards.

The From Ashes Player Card is gorgeous to look at. It is done in a different artstyle and shows Phoenix activating his ultimate ability, Run it Back. There is also another larger Phoenix in the background holding what looks like the weapon, Ghost in his hand.

Just like Phoenix, other Agents in Valorant also have a lot of different Player Cards for players to equip. All of those can be purchased through the Valorant Accessories store.