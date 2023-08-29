5 Agents with the highest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 has concluded, and with it, the official season of VCT for this year has also come to an end. The event saw a total of 16 teams from all across the world compete for the title of World Champion. The competition was fierce, and every team gave it their all. On day 16 of the event, the Grand Finals of the event was held between Pacific's Paper Rex and Americas' Evil Geniuses.

After an intense Bo5 (best-of-five) series, Evil Geniuses won the Grand Finals to become the World Champions. This makes them the first and only NA team to win a Valorant Champions event.

During the event, teams would, at times, completely switch up compositions and play with unusual Agents. However, there were some Agents that were picked a lot more than others. Below is a list of five of them that saw the highest pick rate in Valorant Champions 2023.

Skye, Killjoy, and three more Agents that were most picked during Valorant Champions 2023

1) Killjoy

Killjoy was the second Agent that was released in the game after its full launch. She comes under the Sentinel category, and her abilities let her completely hold down a site by herself. She is useful in getting information and is played very passively.

Killjoy was the highest-picked Agent in Valorant Champions 2023. She had a pick rate of 63% in the event. Killjoy was picked the most on Pearl, Lotus, and Haven. She was also among the highest-picked Agents in VCT Masters Tokyo, with a pick rate of 59%.

2) Skye

Skye was one of the first Initiators that was released after the game's first full launch. Her abilities let her blind the enemies with her flashes as well as get information for the team. She can also heal her teammates, making her the only Agent besides Sage with the ability.

Skye had a pick rate of 56% in Valorant Champions 2023. She was picked 100% of the time by the teams that played on the map, Split, and also played a lot on Bind. In VCT Masters Tokyo, her pick rate was 59%, which is only slightly higher.

3) Raze

Raze is an explosive Duelist from Brazil. Her abilities make her one of the strongest Agents in the game. She can give a significant amount of damage to the enemies with her abilities and can also travel very quickly with the Blast Packs if used properly.

Raze had a pick rate of 55% in Valorant Champions 2023. She was played the most on Lotus, Split, and Bind. Raze's pick rate was 48% in VCT Masters Tokyo and has hence seen a decent amount of increase.

4) Viper

Viper has been in the game ever since its beta phase. The Agent's abilities allow her to block vision of sight using her smoke walls and can also cause temporary damage. She comes under the Controller category of Agents.

Viper had a pick rate of 55% in Valorant Champions 2023. The three maps that saw her be picked the most were Bind, Lotus, and Split. Like all the other Agents on the list, Viper's pick rate has also increased since Masters Tokyo, as it was only 44% in that event.

5) Jett

Jett is one of the most popular Agents in the game. Her abilities allow her to get into a site quickly, leading to fast-paced executes. Many players tend to play as Jett if they are efficient in using the Operator.

Jett was once the highest-picked Agent in the game, but since her nerfs, she has seen a slightly lower pick rate. In Valorant Champions 2023, her pick rate was at 52%, which is lower compared to the 59% during VCT Masters Tokyo. She was used the most on Ascent, Pearl, and Haven.