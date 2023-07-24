5 best Agent Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories store

Episode 7 of Valorant has brought in a lot of new content for its players. From Team Deathmatch to the Accessories store to a new Agent, the community considers the latest update one of the best since the game was released. The Accessories store lets players purchase the in-game cosmetics from the previous Battlepasses.

These cosmetic items include Player Cards, Sprays, Gunbuddies, and more. Players can purchase these items through a newly introduced currency, Kingdom credits. It can be earned through completing checkpoints and playing matches. However, the players can only stack up to 10,000 Kingdom credits.

Given the release of Valorant back in 2020, there have been multiple Battlepasses that have come out. This leads to a massive catalog of items that haven't been used after their respective acts. There are many Player Cards that players can buy if they were to appear in their Accessories store.

Below is a list of the top five Agent Player Cards that can be bought from Valorant's Accessories store.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Unstoppable, Home Again, and three more Agent Player Cards that players should purchase from Valorant's Accessories store

1) Unstoppable

The Unstoppable Player Card for Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

The Unstoppable Player Cards were released in September 2021. They were available with the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 2.

The Unstoppable collection contained seven different cards for players to unlock. These included the Agents Reyna, Viper, Sage, Phoenix, Jett, Omen, and Cypher.

The Player Cards showed all these Agents with their respective color themes as they used their ultimate abilities. The icons of these ultimate abilities are also located in the top left corner of the Player Card.

2) Home Again

Home Again Player Card for Yoru (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Cards were released in March 2022. They were available with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2.

The Home Again collection also contained seven different cards. These had the Agents- Chamber, Cypher, Yoru, Jett, Reyna, Brimstone, and Skye. The Player Cards showed the Valorant Agents taking a break in their home countries.

These cards are vibrant and colorful. The highlight of this set is easily the Yoru Player Card due to the cherry blossom in the background.

3) Garden of Heroes

Garden of Heroes Player Card for Sage (Image via Riot Games)

The Garden of Heroes Player Cards were released in August 2023. They were available with the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 2.

The Garden Of Heroes collection contained four different cards. These included the Agents Jett, Omen, Phoenix, and Sage. The cards showed these Agents save people using their powers.

These cards tie in with the cinematic “SHATTERED,” where Reyna, Neon, and Killjoy travel to another universe's Earth. There they discover their Agent counterparts are heralded as heroes by the general public while they themselves are pinned down as criminals in their universe while doing good deeds.

The cinematic also shows statues of these heroes. These can also be found in the defensive side spawn location on the map, Pearl.

4) Versus

Versus Player Card for Reyna and Viper (Image via Riot Games)

The Versus Player Cards have been released across multiple Battlepass ranging from Episode 1 Act 2 and 3, Episode 2 Act 1 and 2, and Episode 3 Act 2 and 3. A special Versus Player Card was also given to fans who attended the Riot Games ONE Pro Invitational Valorant event in Japan.

The Versus collection features many Agents, like Killjoy, Raze, Phoenix, Jett, Omen, Sage, Sova, Cypher, Viper, Reyna, KAY/O, Brimstone, and even Yoru. Amongst these, Phoenix is the only Agent appearing in multiple Versus cards. A Versus card has two Agents on it who have opposite abilities or share some lore.

Apart from the Agent Player Cards, Versus collection also includes Valorant map cards for Bind and Icebox, a victory and defeat card featuring the players, and lastly, a Vandal and Phantom card.

5) Be Mine

Be Mine Player Card for Jett (Image via Riot Games)

The Be Mine Player Cards were released in January 2022. They were included with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 1.

The Be Mine collection had only three Player Cards in total. These include the Duelists, Phoenix and Jett, and the Initiator, Sova. These cards featured the Agents with cute artwork. The cards are pretty to look at and are easily one of the most adorable ones to own in Valorant.