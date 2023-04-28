5 best Valorant team compositions for Jett

Jett has been in Valorant ever since its release and is easily the most popular Agent in the game. Her abilities allow her to take off angles easily and also make it fun to traverse around the map. She also makes for the best Agent to use the Operator within the game. In 2022, Jett saw a sudden decrease in her usage as her Tailwind was nerfed and the Sentinel Chamber was introduced.

He also replaced her as the Operator Agent for almost every match as his teleport ability, Rendezvous, was incredibly quick and almost broken.

Since then, Valorant developers have taken notice and nerfed Chamber heavily. Players then started to pick Jett again and now she has reclaimed her position as one of the top picked Agents in the game.

To make her have a lot of impact during the round, the other Agents in the team need to support her with a lot of utilities. These will then lead to a whole bunch of teams. Below is a list of the top five best Valorant compositions for Jett in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Agent compositions that are effective for Jett in Valorant

1) Jett, Killjoy, Skye, Viper, Harbor

This team composition usually works for maps like Pearl and Icebox. The double-Controller setups help the team to show fake presence on one site while the team pushes the other. For Jett, a Harbor Cascade could be used to push into the site. For example, on the attacking side, Harbor can put his Cascade on B Main from Ramp to allow his teammates to take up space.

Skye can then flash the enemy through Cascade, giving Jett a moment to either dash in or kill the enemies that have been blinded. Killjoy can compliment the latter by allowing her to peek at Turret's contact in the defensive half of the match.

2) Jett, Killjoy, Sova, Breach, Omen

This team composition is very useful for Haven and is amongst the standard ones. Having a Breach on the team allows Jett to take fights a lot easier. For example, if she wishes to push A long on the attacking half, Breach can stun there and daze the enemy holding that line. The latter's Flashpoint lasts for a long time, giving Jett an ample amount of time to win her fights.

Omen can also complement Jett by being aggressive himself. His Paranoia is a useful tool to help her get onto the site. Sova's Owl Drone could be of big help to her as it clears the corner and allows her to push with it. Killjoy once again fulfills the same role of anchoring a site or allowing Jett to peek at Turret's contacts.

3) Jett, Killjoy, KAY/O, Sova, Omen

The team composition can be very handy for Ascent, which was also the first map to be released when Valorant was launched. Having KAY/O as an Initiator on the team helps Jett take fights easily when it comes to close ranged fights. For example, while going through Mid Cubby to Tree, the KAY/O can use his flash to take the duel quickly and enter the site.

Omen will once again be useful due to his aggressive playstyle and Paranoia, whereas Sova will give the team a lot of information allowing Jett to hold with the Operator wherever it's needed.

4) Jett, Viper, Astra, Raze, Skye

This team composition is very useful for Split. The idea of two Duelists used to meta at the beginning of Valorant but is now gone almost completely. The one map where the double Duelist composition seems to make a return is on Split. Raze has abilities that allow her to act like a pseudo Sentinel. At the same time, she is also the fastest Duelist to enter if her Blast Packs are used properly.

Having a double Duelist composition allows Jett to be more chaotic. Astra can help in clearing corners by using her Gravity Well and Nova Pulse, whereas Viper can help Jett by hiding her behind the Toxic Screen after taking an aggressive duel. Skye can set up Jett with her flashes.

5) Jett, Killjoy, Viper, Skye, Omen

This team composition is useful for the latest map in Valorant, Lotus. Omen players can make some really good plays. On the defensive side, Omen can use his Paranoia from A Main near A Link to blind all the enemies that could potentially be in A Root or A Lobby, allowing Jett to take duels from Rubble easily.

Skye can also make these kinds of plays successful by using her flash to blind enemies, whereas Killjoy can help Jett with the Turret contact peek as well to make enemies vulnerable with her Alarm Bot. Viper can do the same thing with her Snake Bites. She can also use her Toxic Screen so Skye can flash through it to make the duels easier for Jett.

