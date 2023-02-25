"Mini was always vibing with that double-dive": Boaster on Fnatic's double Duelist lineup against Sentinels at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

After an exhilirating first round of matchups in the VCT LOCK//IN Omega stage, eight promising Valorant teams have advanced to the quarter-finals.

On the third day of the Omega bracket, over 750K people were glued to their screens as Sentinels, one of North America's most beloved teams, were sent home by one of EMEA's finest, Fnatic, in a two-map entertainer.

Fnatic IGL Boaster talks about playing double-Duelist comp against Sentinels in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Sao Paulo

The stakes were high as the two top VCT contenders from EMEA and NA faced off, and all eyes were on Fnatic as they emerged victorious over Sentinels. The best-of-three series kicked off with Fnatic showing their dominance on their map pick, Haven, as they secured an impressive 13-6 win.

The European side then continued their momentum into the second map, Split, where they displayed their versatility and adaptability to clinch a 13-7 victory, ultimately sealing the match in their favor.

Fnatic's well-rounded performance was a testament to their skill and teamwork, leaving no doubt that they deserved the victory over Sentinels. In the post-match VCT press conference, Fnatic's in-game leader, Jake "Boaster" Howlett, answered several questions put forward by the media.

FNATIC @FNATIC I loved the part in the FNC vs SEN when Derke said it's derkin time and derked all over them I loved the part in the FNC vs SEN when Derke said it's derkin time and derked all over them https://t.co/0efTGcCFWn

Answering a question from Sportskeeda Esports, Boaster shed light on Fnatic's team composition in the second map, Split, against Sentinels. The European squad surprised their opponents by playing with a double-Duelist Agent composition for the first time with their new roster. It was also the first time in a long while that Fnatic had used such a composition.

Boaster explained the thought process behind the decision and how the team adapted their playstyle to make the new composition work effectively. He said,

"I think mainly with the double-dive, it's mostly on mini (Fnatic's head coach). In the past, we obviously ran the Viper. When Split was coming back, we knew that there was an opportunity to play Viper, but mini was always vibing with that double-dive. He kind of looked at our roster and it suited our roles as well."

FNATIC @FNATIC naaah aint no way we came to brazil for this naaah aint no way we came to brazil for this 💀 https://t.co/9Raoif4pwJ

The move paid off as Fnatic managed to secure a convincing victory and showed that they are willing to innovate to stay ahead of the competition. Boaster further added,

"We just tested it out and it was looking okay. Obviously, we had to work on it and improve it and eventually, we collaborated together, also with our other coach, slk, and we managed to get to a comfortable state. So, that wasn't on me. That was on mini."

After securing a decisive victory over Sentinels in Round 1 of the VCT LOCK//IN Omega bracket, Fnatic advanced to the stage's quarter-finals, where they will face FURIA's Brazilian roster in front of their home crowd. Fnatic will take on FURIA on February 26, 2023 at 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day).

Poll : 0 votes