VCT LOCK//IN Day 9 highlights: Fnatic exacts deserving retribution against Sentinels, FURIA advances to Omega quarterfinals

The lively crowd of VCT LOCK//IN had the chance to witness two exhilarating matchups, featuring Sentinels, Fnatic, FURIA, and T1, on Day 9 of the introductory tournament. All four teams gave it their best to advance to the next stage of the cut-throat competition. Unfortunately, two teams had to make an exit from LOCK//IN as a result of the single-elimination format.

The tournament began on February 13, with 16 teams from Group Alpha facing three rounds of single-elimination matchups to seed two of the best-performing rosters into the playoffs phase. LOUD and DRX emerged victorious at the end of the Alpha half, while 14 teams were sent home.

The Group Omega phase kicked off on February 22, featuring 16 of the remaining teams. The ninth day of VCT LOCK//IN marked the end of Group Omega’s Round 1 games. It was definitely a great day for fans as they got to witness Europe’s FNATIC claim some long-brewing revenge against North America’s Sentinels.

The Brazilian crowd erupted with happiness as South America's FURIA advanced to the next stage of the tournament by defeating Pacific’s T1. Fans can take a look at the scoreboard and highlights from yesterday’s matchup in the next section.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN: Day 9 match results and highlights

Here are the Map Vetos for both VCT LOCK//IN Day 9 matchups:

FNATIC vs Sentinels Map Veto: FNC ban Pearl; SEN ban Icebox; FNC pick Haven; SEN pick Split; FNC ban Ascent; SEN ban Fracture; Lotus decider

FNC ban Pearl; SEN ban Icebox; FNC pick Haven; SEN pick Split; FNC ban Ascent; SEN ban Fracture; Lotus decider T1 vs FURIA Map Veto: T1 ban Ascent; FUR ban Lotus; T1 pick Pearl; FUR pick Icebox; T1 ban Split; FUR ban Haven; Fracture decider

These are all of the match results from VCT LOCK//IN Day 9:

FNATIC vs Sentinels: 2-0 [Haven (13-6), Split (13-7)]

2-0 [Haven (13-6), Split (13-7)] T1 vs FURIA: 0-2 [Pearl (7-13), Icebox (5-13)]

Sentinels and T1 have been eliminated from VCT LOCK//IN 2023. FNATIC and FURIA have advanced into the Omega Bracket quarterfinals, where they will face each other.

Top highlights from VCT LOCK//IN Day 9

1) SEN Sacy’s ninja spike defuse to delay FNATIC’s win on Haven

In the 17th round of the first map, Haven, Sentinels’ Sacy displayed astonishing bravery by choosing to stick the spike defuse in a 1v1 situation against FNATIC’s Leo. His risk paid off greatly as Sentinels survived another round against FNATIC’s match point.

2) FNC Derke’s astounding headshot on a flying SEN Zekken on Split

One notable instance from FNC Derke’s dominating performance in the SEN vs FNC series was when he head-tapped a flying SEN Zekken, who was trying to gain entry as Raze into Split’s A-Site with Blast Packs.

Derke’s opening kill gave his team a significant advantage, as Alfajer and Leo helped clear the rest of their opponents and secure the sixth round of the game.

3) FNC Alfajer’s nasty Cypher setup which wonderfully assisted a 4K on Split

In the 9th round of the second map, Split, FNC Alfajer skillfully neutralized a 5v3 advantage on Sentinels by using a one-way Cyber Cage and Trapwire setup.

Just as Sentinels were about to push into B-Site from B Main and Heaven, Alfajer eliminated SEN Zekken after he was caught in a trapwire set in B Main, which dismantled the North American team’s strategy.

Shortly after, FNC Boaster was able to pick up a kill on SEN Sacy, following which Alfajer rained fury on the remaining Sentinels players with a Phantom for a clean 4K in this action-packed round.

4) FUR dgzin’s incredible, cool-headed 4K against T1 on Pearl

FURIA’s dgzin came incredibly close to obtaining an ACE in the sixth round of their first game against T1 and valiantly did so under the pressure of a defensive Killjoy Lockdown. As his team retreated from B-Site upon T1 Ban’s initiation of Lockdown, dgzin chose to put himself in harm's way and held B Hall to catch T1 off-guard.

FUR dgzin’s position not only allowed him to eliminate T1 ban, but he swiftly mowed down T1’s Carpe and Sayaplayer before falling short in front of T1 xeta.

Upcoming matchups

Day 10 of VCT LOCK//IN (February 25) will host two quarterfinal matchups in the Omega Bracket:

Team Secret vs Natus Vincere : 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

: 9:00 am PST / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST Leviatán vs Team Vitality: 12 noon PST / 9:00 pm CEST / 1:30 am IST (February 26)

Players can tune in to the livestreams which will be featured on Valorant Esports’ official YouTube and Twitch channels. Alternatively, interested readers can head to their favorite content creator’s watch party to enjoy unique commentary and different perspectives.

Poll : 0 votes