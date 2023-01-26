Valorant guide: How to destroy Killjoy's Lockdown with Phoenix

Valorant Agents are uniquely designed characters with various abilities that can be used during battles. Players can use their abilities to counter other Agents in the game, given their abilities are flexible enough. Riot also encourages various synergies between the Agents to counter utilities in-game.

A popular revelation recently surfaced regarding countering Sentinel's Ultimate in Valorant. Since the Ultimate ability is tough to unlock in a match, countering it with simple utilities can be a great trade-off. Thus, Phoenix's kit seems perfect in such situations.

How to use Phoenix's Hot Hands and Blaze combo to destroy Killjoy Lockdown in Valorant

Although players using Phoenix will be able to perform this passage of play with ease, one might have to ensure that the wall is thin enough for the molly to get through it. This trick is particularly useful on maps like Ascent.

Killjoy's perspective on Valorant's Ascent (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here's how you can use Phoenix's molly and wall to destroy Killjoy's Ultimate:

Look for Killjoy's Lockdown deployment position beneath a wall.

Make sure you can scale your Phoenix High Wall so it can go through the wall while reaching the Lockdown.

Once the wall crosses, place your Hot Hands molly on the ground so it can also go through the wall, reaching the Lockdown.

Paired with both abilities, the Lockdown will be destroyed.

Phoenix pairs both his Hot Hands and High Wall to destroy Killjoy's Lockdown (Image via Riot Games)

The image above demonstrates the method perfectly. As mentioned, players must understand that this trick will only work through walls thin enough to allow the molly to pass through, and will not work without the Hot Hands.

Many players will assume that this trick can only be performed using the High Wall. However, that is not the case.

Does Phoenix become a strong Killjoy counter while using this trick?

Valorant players will know how Phoenix's pick rate has plummeted through the Episodes due to the constant shift in meta. Presently, readers can choose between various options when eliminating Killjoy's Lockdown in the game.

Brimstone's Ultimate and other explosive gadgets in the game are a common way of taking out the German Agent's Ultimate ability. Players can use this method if they pick Phoenix on maps such as Ascent.

That said, Killjoy can also counter this trick by changing her Lockdown placement. Deploying the Lockdown beneath strong surfaces can help mitigate the molly's damage. Since the molly does not last long, countering this trick will not be difficult.

Players can also synergize with their Ultimate while playing Killjoy with Agents like KAY/O. The ZERO/POINT Knife can suppress Phoenix before deploying the Lockdown. This will prevent him from using any of his utilities for a while. Meanwhile, the Lockdown will already be active, forcing opponents to back off.

Valorant has been adding new elements that shift the meta with every Episode. The future could bring a better counter to these abilities as the developers continue to try to balance the experience. Episode 6 could possibly introduce more tricks like these for players to utilize.

