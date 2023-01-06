When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 go live on Mumbai (India) server?

With the conclusion of Episode 5 happening soon, the Valorant community is gearing up for the release of Episode 6 Act 1 in Riot's popular 5v5 FPS title. The latest Episode will see the debut of the ninth map of the game, titled Lotus, to the pool, along with the introduction of a new weapon bundle, Battlepass and more.

Episodes in Valorant mark the biggest competitive time frame, which lasts for around half a year and contains three Acts. The cinematic trailers provided with each Episode propel the overarching narrative of the game forward, with the latest showcasing Harbor and Astra from Alpha earth reaching the City of Flowers on Omega earth.

The new Episode and its first Act will come live on the Mumbai (India) server for Valorant players to jump in.

When will Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 go live on the Mumbai server?

As has been already announced by Riot Games, Episode 6 Act 1 will go live in Valorant next week on Tuesday, January 10 (January 11 for IST). For Indian players, the Mumbai server will go under maintenance at 3.30 am IST. It will likely last for around 1-2 hours before the patch comes live.

Once the server is online, players will merely have to update their game to the latest patch and dive into the new content that is on offer with Episode 6's arrival. Lotus, the title's ninth map, will make its debut. Like Haven, it will have 3 sites for the teams to play around with and a unique feature of a rotating door. It and a returning Split will replace Breeze and Bind in Unrated and Competitive modes.

Apart from a new location, Episode 6 will also bring the Araxys launch bundle, which players will be able to purchase from the in-game store once it comes live. Along with the melee weapon, the skin line will be available for Vandal, Operator, Shorty, and Bulldog.

It is an Exclusive Edition skin line and is accordingly priced at 8700 Valorant Points (VP), with the gun skins likely costing 2175 VP and the melee potentially setting players back 4350 VP. It will have three variants that players can unlock, along with various animations, audio-visual effects, a finisher and more.

A new Battlepass arriving with Episode 6 Act 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Indian players can check out when the upcoming bundle will come online on the Mumbai server. Apart from these two, Episode 6 Act 1 will see the addition of a new Battlepass, which includes three skin lines, various player cards and sprays.

