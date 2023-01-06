Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

With a new Episode and Act set to release on January 10, Valorant will receive a plethora of content, including fascinating cosmetics. Riot Games has always been generous when it comes to delivering top-tier skins to the community. A new Episode and Act will undoubtedly welcome a new Battlepass for the players to grind.
The new Battlepass means players will get the chance to collect a variety of cosmetics to use in-game while spending a currency of 1000 Valorant Points (VP) to purchase the subscription. Meanwhile, players who are not interested in purchasing the service can still enjoy a few free rewards.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will feature 3 new skinlines and other cosmetics
The Battlepass will be released with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 update, which is set to come out on January 10, 2023. As a new map will be introduced alongside, the server maintenance might take a bit longer than usual. The downtimes for the regions are as follows:
- Asia Pacific: 10/01/2023 14:00 PDT
- Brazil: 10/01/2023 06:00 PDT
- Europe: 10/01/2023 20:00 PDT
- Korea: 10/01/2023 14:00 PDT
- Latin America:10/01/2023 06:00 PDT
- North America:10/01/2023 06:00 PDT
Listed below are all the items coming to the Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 1:
Weapon skins
Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will feature three new weapon skins for players. The collection will include a variety of guns as well. The bundles are as follows:
- 9 Lives: Ares, Classic, Guardian, Phantom
- Gridcrash: Bulldog, Ghost, Judge, Stinger
- Venturi: Frenzy, Marshal, Melee, Spectre, Vandal
Players will have to purchase the premium Battlepass version in order to get a hold of all the mentioned cosmetics. The free tier will only include the sidearm weapon skin as usual.
Player cards
The upcoming Battlepass will also include new player cards that fans can use to represent their profiles in the FPS title. These banners look gorgeous and can be equipped once gamers unlock the neccesary tiers from the pass.
Episode 6 Act 1 will include the following player cards:
- Duo Field Command
- 9 Lives
- Cat and Mouse
- Gridcrash
- Late Night Snack
- Moonlit Chase
- Play Zilla Dan
- Rift Rider
- Scars that Bond
- Tight Knit
- Ultimate Collector
- Venturi
- Epilogue Ultimate Collector
Gun buddies
Gun buddies will also be a part of the cosmetic list for the new Battlepass. These weapon charms will also get similar treatment as the other cosmetics. Players can unlock the required tiers to get a hold of these charms in-game.
The gun buddies included in the Battlepass are as follows:
- Big Announcement
- Electric Love
- Ep 6 Act 1 Coin
- Folded Wish
- Folded WIsh Epilogue
- Frozen Solid
- New Year's Knot
- Peace and Love
- Stringed Sopran
- Venturi
Sprays
Valorant often introduces new sprays with Battlepasses, especially designs that include a variety of social media and pop-culture references. With Episode 6 Act 1, fans will also receive new sprays to use once they manage to collect them from the required tiers.
The sprays are as follows:
- 9 Lives (Randomized)
- Who's That Blind (Randomized)
- Perfectly Roasted
- Definitely Not It
- Dream Team
- Drop Skin Please
- Good Fortune
- Gridcrash
- Last Person Standing
- Network Error
- No Bullets
- No Worries Neon
- Oh No
- Oh Yes
- Shoch Heart
Fans are in for a huge treat with the upcoming Valorant Battlepass. Apart from the gorgeous cosmetics, Episode 6 Act 1 will also introduce a brand new map for them to feast on.