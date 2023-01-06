Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

With a new Episode and Act set to release on January 10, Valorant will receive a plethora of content, including fascinating cosmetics. Riot Games has always been generous when it comes to delivering top-tier skins to the community. A new Episode and Act will undoubtedly welcome a new Battlepass for the players to grind.

The new Battlepass means players will get the chance to collect a variety of cosmetics to use in-game while spending a currency of 1000 Valorant Points (VP) to purchase the subscription. Meanwhile, players who are not interested in purchasing the service can still enjoy a few free rewards.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will feature 3 new skinlines and other cosmetics

The Battlepass will be released with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 update, which is set to come out on January 10, 2023. As a new map will be introduced alongside, the server maintenance might take a bit longer than usual. The downtimes for the regions are as follows:

Asia Pacific: 10/01/2023 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 10/01/2023 06:00 PDT

Europe: 10/01/2023 20:00 PDT

Korea: 10/01/2023 14:00 PDT

Latin America:10/01/2023 06:00 PDT

North America:10/01/2023 06:00 PDT

Listed below are all the items coming to the Battlepass for Episode 6 Act 1:

Weapon skins

Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will feature three new weapon skins for players. The collection will include a variety of guns as well. The bundles are as follows:

9 Lives : Ares, Classic, Guardian, Phantom

: Ares, Classic, Guardian, Phantom Gridcrash : Bulldog, Ghost, Judge, Stinger

: Bulldog, Ghost, Judge, Stinger Venturi: Frenzy, Marshal, Melee, Spectre, Vandal

Players will have to purchase the premium Battlepass version in order to get a hold of all the mentioned cosmetics. The free tier will only include the sidearm weapon skin as usual.

Player cards

The upcoming Battlepass will also include new player cards that fans can use to represent their profiles in the FPS title. These banners look gorgeous and can be equipped once gamers unlock the neccesary tiers from the pass.

Episode 6 Act 1 will include the following player cards:

Duo Field Command

9 Lives

Cat and Mouse

Gridcrash

Late Night Snack

Moonlit Chase

Play Zilla Dan

Rift Rider

Scars that Bond

Tight Knit

Ultimate Collector

Venturi

Epilogue Ultimate Collector

Gun buddies

Gun buddies will also be a part of the cosmetic list for the new Battlepass. These weapon charms will also get similar treatment as the other cosmetics. Players can unlock the required tiers to get a hold of these charms in-game.

The gun buddies included in the Battlepass are as follows:

Big Announcement

Electric Love

Ep 6 Act 1 Coin

Folded Wish

Folded WIsh Epilogue

Frozen Solid

New Year's Knot

Peace and Love

Stringed Sopran

Venturi

Sprays

Valorant often introduces new sprays with Battlepasses, especially designs that include a variety of social media and pop-culture references. With Episode 6 Act 1, fans will also receive new sprays to use once they manage to collect them from the required tiers.

The sprays are as follows:

9 Lives (Randomized)

Who's That Blind (Randomized)

Perfectly Roasted

Definitely Not It

Dream Team

Drop Skin Please

Good Fortune

Gridcrash

Last Person Standing

Network Error

No Bullets

No Worries Neon

Oh No

Oh Yes

Shoch Heart

Fans are in for a huge treat with the upcoming Valorant Battlepass. Apart from the gorgeous cosmetics, Episode 6 Act 1 will also introduce a brand new map for them to feast on.

