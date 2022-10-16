When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass go live this week for all regions

Riot Games will soon deploy a new act in Episode 5, alongside a new battlepass in their popular IP, Valorant. The ongoing act will end in a couple of days, paving the way for new content in the game. To make things even more exciting, the new Episode 5 Act 3 will also introduce a new Controller Agent, Harbor.

The new Episode 5 Act 3 battlepass will be available in the game starting October 18, a day after the ongoing act and battlepass ends. It will be deployed through patch 5.08 after Riot Games conducts mandatory backend maintenance.

Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 battlepass will go live this week: Launch times for all regions

• October 17, 10AM PST

Before the wave breaks into Episode 5 Act III, join our devs as they discuss the latest Agent, balance, and more with host @RivingtonThe3rd on twitch.tv/VALORANT • October 17, 10AM PST

While Riot Games is yet to announce the timings for maintenance, one can always refer to details and trends from the past. The servers are expected to be taken down at the following times for all regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT.

Maintenance is expected to run for four hours. Riot usually conducts extensive maintenance before deploying patches of the larger kind. Since Valorant's Patch 5.08 will feature the new water-bending Agent, it's expected to be around 2GB or more in size.

Valorant players will be able to purchase the Episode 5 Act 3 battlepass and play the new Agent once they download the patch, which is expected to go live after the maintenance ends. Hence, the new battlepass is expected to be available four hours after the maintenance begins in every region. The patch will also bring exciting UI changes and some inevitable Agent bug fixes.

What will the new battlepass feature?

The new Act 3 battlepass will feature three weapon collections, namely Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey. These include skins for all popular guns like Vandal, Ghost, Judge, Operator, and more, alongside a melee skin.

The battlepass will also come with new player cards depicting intriguing scenes. One will also be able to access some fun sprays featuring Valorant Agents like Skye, Fade, Yoru, Breach, and Astra, as well as eye-catching gun buddies.

Valorant's battlepass gives players the option to unlock a 50-tier reward system using 1000 VP (Valorant Points). For those who don't seek to invest in an in-game microtransaction, the battlepass also has a free version. However, the free pass comes with extremely limited rewards. It will also not include the XP boost that the premium pass comes with.

The premium battlepass includes gun and melee skins, player cards, gun buddies, Radianite points, and sprays. It's the perfect option for those who want to grab a bunch of Radianite Points alongside some impressive cosmetics. However, the gun and melee skins featured on the battlepass aren't as upgradable as premium skins.

