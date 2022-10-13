When does Valorant’s Harbor drop next week? New Agent, Act, and Battlepass release date announced

Players have a limited amount of time to complete their Battle Pass tiers as Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will come to a close on October 18, 2022.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 and the 5.04 patch were made available on August 23. A new Pass, the Champions 2022 Bundle, crosshair customization options, and numerous other improvements were incorporated in it.

In contrast to Act 1, it did not materially alter the game. The Pearl map was modified by the most recent 5.06 patch, and the gameplay experience was enhanced overall as well. In Act 2, there was also a minor rank reset.

When does the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 go live?

Episode 5's second Act is still in progress, but it will soon come to an end, signaling the beginning of the third and final one. Since it is anticipated that this update will considerably improve the game, fans are excited about it. Devoted players are curious to learn more about Episode 5 Act 3's start time and other information regarding the it.

The current Battlepass is set to expire on October 18, 2022. The Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass will become available after the servers have been restored and the new season has started, allowing players to buy it from within the game. The Battlepass for this season will cost players 1000 VP and have two distinct tracks, much like every other iteration.

The first is a premium track that can only be accessed by people who have bought the Battlepass. A free track is also available, but has only a few cosmetics. There is no requirement to make any kind of purchase in order to collect the prizes from the no-cost options available.

This Pass will include three amazing skinlines for various weapons, much like the previous Battlepass in the game. Additionally, players need to keep in mind that the weapon cosmetics are never added to the item shop. Thus, buying the Battlepass and leveling it up is the only way to obtain these skins.

New Indian Agent Harbor's expected release date

Varun Batra, aka Harbor, is perhaps the season's biggest highlight, even if the Battlepass is still one of Valorant Episode 5 Act 3's most desired offerings. The last time a fresh controller agent entered the game was quite some time ago. Harbor will, as Riot Games has confirmed, be a controller.

Although the community is quite eager to test out this new agent, and it will become clear what the players really think about Harbor once he goes live. At this time, Harbor is anticipated to launch on October 18 along with Episode 5 Act 3.

Riot Games has never truly delayed the introduction of a season or a brand-new agent, so it is doubtful that they will do so now. Gameplay will also be shown, according to the developers, on October 13 at 8:00 AM PT. It's highly doubtful that the release of the new season or Agent would be delayed in light of all these revelations.

